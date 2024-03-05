Moment’s photography-focused iPhone 15 cases drop to $40 in four colors (Save 20%)

Moment is now discounting its iPhone 15 series smartphone cases for the first time in months. These covers come in styles for all of Apple’s newest smartphones and now sell for $40 shipped each. They come in four different colors each and drop from the usual $50 price tags. You’re saving 20% while scoring the second-best discount to date, as well as the first price cut since back in November when a Black Friday discount had it at $5 less. Our hands-on review offers a closer look at what to expect.

Available in four different colors across the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max handsets, these new Moment cases come in just a standard black for iPhone 15/Plus users. Each one sports a rugged design with a unique textured pattern on the back for some added grip to go alongside a raised lip around the screen and camera assembly for keeping both protected. But the real star of the show is support for the brand’s signature smartphone lenses thanks to the Drop-in mounts. Throw in MagSafe support, and you’re set with one of the best photography-focused phones on the market.

Today’s discounts on the new Moment iPhone 15 cases are perfect companions to the company’s new smartphone lenses. Of course, the new covers are compatible with these accessories, which were designed to pair with Apple’s latest and take full advantage of the refreshed camera array. We fully break down what’s new with the updated T-Series lens collection, which is now available for purchase.

Moment iPhone 15 case features:

The Moment Case for iPhone 15 is engineered to be your favorite everyday case – thin, stylish, tough, Magsafe compatible, and ready to make your camera phone an even better camera. Whether you’re traveling, shooting content on your phone, or looking for a touch of style…the Moment Case is for you.

