Apple Watch Series 9 starts from $307 as cellular styles fall from $499 (New lows)

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular for $306.78 shipped. This marks down the 41mm (Product) RED wearable from its original $499 price tag. This is a new all-time low at $192 off and is even below the price you’d pay on the GPS only version – which now sells for $329. You can also bring home a deep discount on the stainless steel version of cellular Apple Watch Series 9, which drops down to $472.18 from its usual $699 price tag. Go check out our coverage from 9to5Mac on what’s new this time around, and then head below for more.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out at the end of last year, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple. 

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

