Automate overhead lighting with Eve’s HomeKit Light Switch at $39 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Eve HomeKit Light Switch with Thread for $38.99 shipped. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to save. Normally fetching $50, you’re now looking at a 22% price cut. It’s the best discount since back in October of last year and comes within $3 of the all-time low. Making it more affordable to automate overhead lighting versus having to swap every individual bulb, this Eve Light Switch installs right into the wall. That lets it control the lighting setup you already have, relying on Bluetooth or Thread in order to also ditch any need for an extra hub. It connects in with HomeKit, amongst other smart home platforms and lets you turn the lights on or off with your voice, or by leveraging automations.

As far as alternatives go, there are hardly any other models on the market that use Thread. Although TP-Link did just launch its very first Matter offering that ditches the more recent Thread connectivity standard in favor of relying on the tried and true Wi-Fi support. It’ll still connect to Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, just by piggybacking off your router instead of a direct connection – all at a more affordable $16 price tag.

Also on sale today, you can give your smart home some new sensors as a pair of Eve offerings start from $40. You’ll be able to bring the company’s latest sensors with HomeKit and Matter to your setup at 20% off, including its most recent motion detector and a door and window sensor – both of which sport Thread integration like the Eve Light Switch above.

Eve Light Switch features:

Eve Light Switch requires iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS/iPadOS. Transform your existing lights into a smart lighting system, and turn them on or off via app, Siri, or the light switch itself. Store schedules on Eve Light Switch that put your lights on autopilot, turning them on or off independently of your iPhone and home network. Set scenes to simultaneously control other Apple HomeKit-enabled accessories from home or on the go – thanks to HomePod, HomePod mini, or Apple TV as your home hub.

