Eve’s new smart home sensors with HomeKit and Matter start from $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon now offers the Eve Motion Sensor with HomeKit and Matter for $39.96 shipped. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the savings. This is down from the usual $50 price tag and saving you 20%. It’s a new all-time low that’s $5 under our previous mention from Black Friday, and is one of the first chances to save so far. Today’s discount matches the value of buying in a 3-pack, just without having to pay $120 for the whole bundle. Dive into our hands-on review to see why they’re our favorite smart motion sensor around. Head below for more.

If you’re ready to supercharge your smart home, then the Eve Motion sensors are the perfect option. Having three means you can really make your smart lighting smart, with automations that allow your bulbs to turn on when movement is detected, or turned off when there’s no activity for a certain duration. On top of just being able to sense motion, there’s also an onboard light sensor, which also gets exposed to your HomeKit setup via Thread or Matter.

Another one of Eve’s new sensors is also on sale at Amazon, too. The Eve Door & Window with Matter now drops to $42.46. This is down from its usual $50 price tag after you clip the on-page coupon, saving you $7 for one of the first times. It’s within $2.50 of the all-time low and is the second-best price.

The refreshed Eve Door and Window sensor comes backed with newfound Thread and Matter connectivity in order to unlock the capabilities of your Siri smart home. Hooking into all of the automations of your HomeKit setup, you can use this sensor to automatically turn on lights when a door is opened, not let the AC turn on if there’s a window open, and countless other things.

Eve Motion features:

120° field of view and up to 9 m detection range. Indoors and outdoors thanks to IPX3 water resistance and wireless battery operation. Control your lights and appliances with movement, and receive notifications when motion is detected (available on selected platforms). Refine automations by brightness in the Eve app for iOS. Matter-enabled to let you seamlessly monitor your home across smartphones and voice assistants of all major platforms. Cutting-edge Thread network technology for a robust smart home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!