HyperX’s updated Alloy Core mechanical keyboard with PBT caps back at $70 low

Alongside these deals on the brand’s headsets and streaming USB mics, Amazon is now offering the HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $69.99 shipped. Regularly $110, this is 36% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s $40 in savings also marks a return to the Amazon all-time low on this model for just the second time. Not to be confused with the older model, this is the updated Alloy Origins, complete with textured PBT keycaps that feature side-printing that helps to ensure long-term legibility. Head below for more details on the specs.

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT features a tenkeyless, compact form-factor with an aircraft-grade aluminum body to maintain a structurally sound and stable experience when “the action gets intense and the game hangs in the balance.” It sports HyperX-designed key switches that are said to “blend responsiveness and accuracy” with a short travel time rated for 80 million keypresses. Radiant RGB lighting throughout shines through the mechanical switches alongside the ability to adjust the keyboard angle via the two-step keyboard feet as well.

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking a series of other HyperX PC gaming deals as part of Amazon’s latest sale event including headsets, mice, microphones, and accessories starting from $20 Prime shipped and with up to 46% in savings at the ready. You can scope the deals out right here and be sure to swing by our PC gaming deal hub for more.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT features:

High-quality, durable PBT keycaps: These durable, texture PBT keycaps also feature side-printing, removing the printing from contact to ensure long-term legibility.

Responsive HyperX Mechanical Switches: HyperX-designed key switches blend responsiveness and accuracy, featuring a short travel time and low actuation force. They’re also reliable, rated for 80 million keypresses with no loss of quality.

Built strong: Aircraft-grade aluminum body: The aluminum casing keeps the keyboard structurally sound and stable when the action gets intense and the game hangs in the balance; battle after battle, night after night.

Compact tenkeyless design to maximize space: The sleek tenkeyless form factor gives you more space for rapid mouse movements, especially in desktop setups that are too tight for a full-sized keyboard.

