Get lifetime learning with StackSkills, Infosec4TC, and Stone River for $120 (Reg. $480)

Looking to improve your skills or start a brand new career? StackSkills, Infosec4TC, and Stone River can help. These top-rated training providers each offer a vast selection of courses, and you can currently secure lifetime access for only $119.97 (Reg. $480) via 9to5Toys Specials. 

This bundle isn’t just a collection of courses. It’s a gateway to learning new skills, keeping up with technology, and even pivoting your career. 

Through three different platforms, you get access to 3,500 lessons and 1,840 hours of high-quality online training — covering everything from web and mobile development to cybersecurity and graphic design. That’s 50% more content than the average college degree course.

Your education starts with StackSkills Unlimited. Rated at 4.5/5 stars on TrustPilot, this platform brings together over 1,000 high-quality courses from 350+ top instructors. PCWorld said, “StackSkills Unlimited gives you a lifetime of professional training for one low price.”

Stone River is another huge learning library, with over 800 full-length video courses. The focus here is more on technical and creative skills, with over 4,800 hours of content. As a lifetime member, you also get free entry to certification exams, free ebooks, and other benefits.

The final part of the bundle is Infosec4TC — a training provider in cybersecurity with 4.8/5 stars on TrustPilot. With Platinum Membership, you get on-demand access to over 90 courses working toward every professional security certification you can think of.

Put together, these memberships can help you start a career in pretty much any remote, technical, or creative role.

The training is worth a total of $480, but you can jump on board today for only $99.97 with this limited-time offer.

