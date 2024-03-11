LEGO’s 2,500-piece Atari 2600 set falls to new all-time low of $168 (Reg. $240)

Kohl’s is now offering the best price ever on the LEGO Atari 2600 set. This nearly full-sized model of the classic Atari console normally sells for $240. It’s now down to $167.99 shipped while landing at a new all-time low. Our previous mention has it down to $198 and subsequent offers have seen it drop to as low as $191 at Amazon – but nowhere near as close to the discount today.

Straight out of the retro gaming world, the original Atari 2600 first hit the scene back in the 1980s and now it’s getting the LEGO treatment. This kit stacks up to 2,532 pieces and assembles a life-sized version of the console. It includes a matching joystick, as well as some cartridges of iconic games. Complementing each of the different titles, there are also some fun little vignette displays of Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede. Our launch coverage fully details what to expect from the build, too.

As for everything else new from LEGO as of late, March just saw spring start off with a collection of all-new creations. We broke down everything that’s new for the month in our buyers guide, which is packed with coverage of over 50 new sets from Star Wars, Technic, and so many other collections.

LEGO Atari 2600 set features:

Take a trip back to the 1980s with this LEGO Atari 2600 (10306) building kit for adults. Enjoy a rewarding project creating all the details of this LEGO replica video game console, replica game ‘cartridges’ and joystick. Gaming fans will love the 3 mini builds depicting themes from 3 popular Atari games. There’s even a hidden 1980s scene to build for total nostalgia overload. Atari is a well-known pioneer in video gaming and its Atari 2600 console was one of the most popular gaming systems of the ’80s. Now you can rekindle your love for this iconic console with this retro LEGO set for adults.

