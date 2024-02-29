New LEGO sets for March: Star Wars 25th anniversary, Animal Crossing, Snow White, Technic, more

LEGO is releasing one of its largest collections of new sets for March. Tons of different themes are getting new builds this month, with the long-awaited 25th anniversary LEGO Star Wars sets leading the way alongside entirely new Animal Crossing creations, Technic space kits, and much more.

Marching is delivering a collection of 52 new LEGO sets! So many popular themes are getting in on the action, with everything from Star Wars and Disney to all-new themes like Animal Crossing joining in on the Nintendo collaboration. There are also tons of display-worthy models like the new Snow White cottage, Medieval Village, and a McLaren Formula One car.

You can check out the entire collection right here, or continue reading as we break down the best of what’s now available from LEGO. All of the following kits will go live at midnight in your local timezone on March 1.

Star Wars

Out of all the March sets debuting for 2024, it’s the new LEGO Star Wars ones that are at the top of our list. The LEGO Group’s most popular theme is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and that means a fresh batch of new builds. There are five new sets available, including the latest midi-scale ships, buildable droids, and more.

Some of the new LEGO Star Wars sets even include special celebratory minifigures. The Tantive IV kit includes the long-awaited Clone Trooper Fives, while the buildable R2 droid is complemented by Darth Malak. These are both the first times that either character has made it into the world of LEGO, too.

We previously detailed everything you need to know about the new LEGO Star Wars March sets, including all the info on the 25th anniversary festivities in our launch coverage. Then just go shop all five of the new sets below.

Buildable R2-D2: $99.99 | 1,050 pieces

| 1,050 pieces Boarding The Tantive IV: $54.99 | 502 pieces

| 502 pieces Midi-Scale Millennium Falcon: $84.99 | 921 pieces

| 921 pieces Midi-Scale Tantive IV: $79.99 | 654 pieces

| 654 pieces Midi-Scale Invisible Hand: $49.99 | 557 pieces

Animal Crossing

March also means that the latest collaboration from LEGO and Nintendo is arriving. A collection of new LEGO sets based around the popular video game Animal Crossing is hitting store shelves, complete with all-new minifigures and tons of fun models. Each one comes centered around its own modules for building your own little layout, including Nook’s Cranny and more. The new minifigures are really taking the spotlight, as Tom Nook, Isabelle, and quite a few other Villagers get the brick-built treatment in the first-ever batch of LEGO Animal Crossing sets.

We previously broke down what to expect from the new LEGO Animal Crossing sets launching for March in our announcement coverage. Otherwise, here’s the full rundown of sets:

Julian’s Birthday Party: $14.99 | 170 pieces

| 170 pieces Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities: $19.99 | 164 pieces

| 164 pieces Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour: $29.99 | 233 pieces

| 233 pieces Isabelle’s House Visit: $39.99 | 389 pieces

| 389 pieces Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House: $74.99 | 535 pieces

Technic

One of the biggest trends of LEGO this year has been the focus on space. For March, the Technic lineup is getting in on the interplanetary exploration with a collection of new LEGO sets focused around NASA concept art. These futuristic vehicles also come joined by some more modern day earthly vehicles. Technic is always such a big hit with older builders, and these newer releases continue that with a great mix of sci-fi creations, race cars, and motorbikes.

Shop all of the new LEGO Technic sets for March:

Surface Space Loader LT78: $34.99 | 435 pieces

| 435 pieces Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit: $74.99 | 526 pieces

| 526 pieces Mars Crew Exploration Rover: $149.99 | 1,599 pieces

| 1,599 pieces VTOL Heavy Cargo Spaceship LT81: $109.99 | 1,365

| 1,365 Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 Pull-Back: $26.99 | 240 pieces

| 240 pieces NEOM McLaren Formula E Race Car: $49.99 | 452 pieces

| 452 pieces Kawasaki Ninja H2R Motorcycle: $84.99 | 643 pieces

| 643 pieces Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance: $219.99 | 1,642 pieces

Icons

As far as the LEGO Icons action goes for March, we’re seeing two new sets hit store shelves. The first is the latest retro creation to be modernized as a new kit. The LEGO Medieval Town Square remakes a beloved model from decades ago with 3,304 pieces. This new take on a medieval town square mainly includes two different buildings, each of which comes packed with different staples of the Middle Ages.

The new LEGO Medieval Town Square will join the Icons lineup when it officially debuts next month on March 1. There’s a $229.99 price tag attached, which is quite frankly a steal in my book.

LEGO reveals new 3,300-piece Icons Medieval Town Square set launching March 1

LEGO is launching a new Formula One race car in March, too. The McLaren MP4/4 is joining all of the other new kits debuting this spring, putting all 693 pieces to good use to assemble a detailed recreation of Ayrton Senna’s signature ride. It’s not just his car, either. There’s also a LEGO version of the Brazilian motorsports driver included in minifigure form – complete with a helmet and trophy, as well as its own little display stand.

The new LEGO McLaren MP4/4 set is now available for purchase with a $79.99 price tag. You can dive into our launch coverage for all of the other details.

Speed Champions

Speaking of cars, the LEGO Speed Champions theme is also getting some love in March thanks to a wave of new sets. There are four new models hitting the scene ahead of spring, including the latest minifigure-scale vehicles from Ford, Audi, BMW, and McLaren. There’s a total of five different cars amongst the whole collection, with three single packs and a dual pack.

2023 McLaren Formula 1 Car: $26.99 | 245 pieces

| 245 pieces Ford Mustang Dark Horse Sports Car: $26.99 | 344 pieces

| 344 pieces Audi S1 e-tron quattro Race Car: $26.99 | 274 pieces

| 274 pieces BMW M4 GT3 & BMW M Hybrid V8 Race Cars: $44.99 | 676 pieces

Disney

Disney is also giving builders a few treats this month. And when I say Disney, I mean the animation studio proper. March is starting off with a new Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ Cottage set that looks to give the company’s very first feature animated film some love as a 2,228-piece set that assembles a display-worthy model of the cottage.

As you would expect from the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs theming, this LEGO set 43242 includes, well, Snow White and the seven Dwarfs. You’ll get the titular princess alongside Doc, Sneezy, Grumpy, Happy, Bashful, Sleepy and Dopey. The LEGO Group then rounds out the set with the Evil Queen and Prince Florian.

The Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ Cottage is the headling LEGO Disney set for March and is now available for $219.99. It comes joined by the following sets:

Stitch: $64.99 | 730 pieces

| 730 pieces Isabela’s Flowerpot: $39.99 | 641 pieces

| 641 pieces Mirabel’s Photo Frame and Jewelry Box: $29.99 | 334 pieces

Marvel

Drill Spinner Vehicle: $9.99 | 58 pieces

| 58 pieces Spidey vs. Green Goblin: $19.99 | 84 pieces

| 84 pieces Team Spidey Web Spinner Headquarters: $54.99 | 193 pieces

Ninjago

The latest Ninjago collection is also here this month. March is seeing six new LEGO sets hit store shelves from the ninja theme, including some new vehicles, mechs, and even gorgeous display sets. The Dragon Stone Shrine is an easy highlight from the theme this month, but everything else is certainly worth a look, too.

Young Dragon Riyu: $15.99 | 132 pieces

| 132 pieces Arin’s Ninja Off-Road Buggy Car: $49.99 | 267 pieces

| 267 pieces Kai’s Ninja Climber Mech: $69.99 | 623 pieces

| 623 pieces Wolf Mask Shadow Dojo: $119.99 | 1,190 pieces

| 1,190 pieces Kai’s Source Dragon Battle: $37.99 | 102 pieces

| 102 pieces Dragon Stone Shrine: $119.99 | 1,212 pieces

Creator 3-in-1

Forest Animals: Red Fox: $49.99 | 667 pieces

| 667 pieces Sea Animals: $29.99 | 421 pieces

