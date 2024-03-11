Nutribullet’s triple prep system has two blender sizes with food processor for new $166 low

Amazon is offering the nutribullet Triple Prep System for $165.59 shipped. Normally fetching $230, it only saw three discounts in 2023 since its release in October, the last of which dropped costs down to a $184 low just before the new year. In 2024, we saw another discount bring the price down to a $179 low, with today’s deal coming in to take things further as a 28% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $13 and marking a new all-time low.

Designed to make your meal prep easy and cleanup even easier thanks to its BPA-free, dishwasher safe plastic, the blender base provides 1,500W of power and comes programmed with vessel recognition for each attachment, illuminating the appropriate functions once connected. You’ll receive everything you need to cover whatever recipes you’re planning for your week, with a full-size 64-ounce blender bowl, a personal blender (as well as a travel cup) for smoothies, and a food processor that has a 7-cup work bowl, dual-size food pusher, and blades for slicing, shredding, chopping, and even kneading dough. Head below to read more.

If you’re just in need of a more personal device, Amazon is also offering the Magic Bullet Portable Blender for $34, down from $40. All you have to do is fill the container with your preferred herbs and/or fruits, make sure its charged and blend to make your favorite refreshing drinks on the go. With a full battery, this blender can handle 15+ blending cycles before needing to be plugged back in and with its flip-and-sip lid, you can drink directly from it without worrying about spillage.

If you’re looking to expand your kitchen arsenal and simultaneously add a new cooking skill to your repertoire, check out the ongoing flash sale for the Anova Precision Cooker Nano Sous Vide Machine. It circulates water at just the right temperature to cook your meals to perfection and even connects to your phone via Bluetooth, allowing you to cook amazing meals with the touch of a button and monitor progress from any room in the house.

Nutribullet Triple Prep System features:

Blend full-size, blend single-serve, or food process, all on the same base. It’s programmed with vessel recognition for each attachment, illuminating the exact commands you need for the job.

Its high-performance motor has the brawn to blend silky smoothies, purées, nut milks, and more, and the flair to power blades that chop, shred, slice, and dice with delicate precision.

Simple, precise programs for each vessel let you select the right mode for the job, whether you’re using the blending attachments or food processor.

The food processor attachment is fully equipped with a 7-cup work bowl, dual-size food pusher, and blades for slicing, shredding, chopping, and kneading dough. Blades stack neatly inside the work bowl when not in use.

Our pitchers, processor bowl, and cups are made from super-durable, high-performance plastic. They’re BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, too.

The 64-oz blending pitcher features a vented snap-on lid that lets you safely blend hot foods for soups and purées, plus an easy-pour spout for fewer drips and splatters.

