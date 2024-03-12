Aer launches new MacBook bags, tech slings, and EDC pouches with hidden AirTag pockets

Aer is a brand we have featured around here a couple times with its range of tech- and travel-focused bags, carriers, and accessory pouches. After coming away impressed with our time testing them out, they have become one of the more easily recommendable options out there for folks looking to a score a new MacBook backpack, EDC pouch, or tech sling – you’ll find them featured in our most recent roundup of the best belt bags and slings. The brand recently updated its lineup with the new V3 Tech Collection and everything is now available for purchase. Scope out the details down below.

Aer V3 Tech Collection: New EDC carriers and MacBook bags

The brand is once again employing its sustainable, bluesign-approved 1680D Cordura ballistic nylon exteriors across the entire lineup alongside 840D nylon for a weather resistant coating and YKK zippers. On the inside, much of the offerings in the new lineup also feature soft woven recycled nylon lining, and a host of organization pockets.

After getting a chance to go hands-on with its Day Sling 3 bag, Pro Kit tech accessory organizer pouch, and the City Tote Bag, they have easily become some of my favorite options out there before you start getting you into the ultra pricey full-grain leather solutions. I still use its Aer Travel Pack 3 bag for longer vacations and traveling in general.

They deliver a well-made carrier, loaded with extra storage pockets, as well as hardy zippers, and sturdy handles/shoulder straps. Much of the collection also features handy loops on the outside of the bag for clipping on extras and the like. You’ll even find hidden AirTag pockets this time around.

You can browse through the entire new third-generation Tech Collection right here and you’ll find some details on our favorite options down below:

Tech Pack 3 $219

1680D Cordura ballistic nylon exterior (bluesign approved)

840D nylon face with a durable, weather resistant coating

YKK zippers• Duraflex hardware

Soft woven recycled nylon lining for a premium look and feel (bluesign approved)

Structured, standing design keeps bag upright

Spacious main compartment for everyday gear

Quick-access laptop pocket with soft lining (fits up to a 16″ laptop)

Smart organization for your tech essentials

Quick-access top pocket for small items

Hidden smart tracker pocket

Water-resistant laptop compartment zipper

Exterior water bottle pocket

Quick-grab top and side handles

Luggage handle pass-through

Tech Sling 3 $119

1680D Cordura ballistic nylon exterior (bluesign approved)

840D nylon face with a durable, weather resistant coating

YKK zippers

Duraflex hardware

Soft woven recycled nylon lining for a premium look and feel (bluesign approved)

Padded laptop pocket with soft lining (fits up to a 14″ laptop)

Smart organization for your tech essentials

Quick-access top pocket for small items

Hidden smart tracker pocket

Reversible padded shoulder strap for left or right side use

Convenient quick-grab handle

Cable Kit 3 $59

1680D Cordura ballistic nylon exterior (bluesign approved)

840D nylon face with a durable, weather resistant coating

YKK zippers

Soft woven recycled nylon lining for a premium look and feel (bluesign approved)

Smart organization for your tech essentials

Wide-access main compartment for easy packing

Quick-access front pocket for small items

Convenient quick-grab handle

