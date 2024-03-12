Score Best Buy’s 58-inch 4K AirPlay smart Fire TV down at $270 shipped today ($110 off)

Folks looking for an affordable spare TV, something for a smaller room, or perhaps for the kids, Best Buy is now offering its 58-inch Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV down at $269.99 shipped. You’ll also find this one matched over on Best Buy’s Amazon storefront as well. Regularly $380, this is $110 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is among the lowest-priced 58-inch 4K TVs you’ll find right now alongside the nearly 30% price drop, with the next closest options being Walmart’s onn 55-inch model at $248 or something like this Hisense 55-inch Class A6 at $278. Head below for a closer look at the specs.

The Insignia Class F30 Series certainly isn’t one of the higher-end options out there, but it still features a 4K (2160p) display with HDR 10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma alongside support for Amazon Alexa voice commands at a particularly low price. This model even features Apple’s AirPlay streaming technology alongside a USB port and three HDMI jacks.

Check out the pre-order deals now live on the 2024 Samsung smart TV lineup right here. But for folks looking for another ultra-affordable model, Amazon’s 40-inch 2-Series Smart Fire TV with the voice remote is still sitting at a new all-time low of $179 shipped – all of the details on this entry-level model are waiting right here.

Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

Take in every moment with breathtaking 4K Ultra HD on this 58-inch screen. It’s equipped with DTS Studio Sound to create realistic and immersive audio. Access live over-the-air channels and streaming—and control it all with your voice. Ask Alexa to launch apps, search for titles and more. Experience the affordable, yet high-performing Insignia NS-58F301NA25 58″ Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV.

