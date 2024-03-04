Amazon’s 40-inch 2-Series Smart Fire TV with voice remote just hit a new $179 all-time low

Folks looking to bring an affordable, modestly-sized smart TV home for a smaller bedroom or perhaps the kids will want to scope out today’s deal on one of Amazon’s entry-level model. You can now land the Amazon 40-inch 2-Series HD Smart Fire TV down at $178.99 shipped. Carrying a regular price at $250, this model debuted last spring as Amazon’s latest entry-level model alongside the now $120 32-inch model. Today’s deal slightly undercuts the $180 holiday offer from last year to deliver the lowest price we have tracked and a notable chance to land a smaller display without spending a fortune. Head below for details on the specs.

This smart TV certainly isn’t going to blow anyone away in the picture-quality and specs department, but when it comes to scoring an affordable display with direct access to your streaming services, it is worth a look. This 2023 model HD TV features a few of HDMI inputs, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio alongside the Fire TV ecosystem that “adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.” It also ships with an Alexa Voice Remote for built-in voice command action – “find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more.

For folks looking for a more flagship, premium viewing experience, we are now tracking the lowest price ever on LG’s 120Hz C3 OLED TV with AirPlay 2. Now down at $1,393 shipped for a limited time at Amazon, this is the lowest we have seen and a great time to land an OLED display in your home theater for less.

Amazon 40-inch 2-Series HD Smart Fire TV features:

Fire TV 2-Series brings movies and shows to life in brilliant HD 1080p resolution, with support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. Watch your favorite entertainment including 1 million movies and TV episodes with 200,000 available for free from any room in your home. And with the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, you can use your voice to navigate content, switch inputs, control your smart home devices, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!