Save $100 on an upcoming Samsung 2024 TV pre-order when you sign up ahead of time

Samsung showed off its new 2024 lineup of TVs back at CES in January, and now the company is gearing up to launch them later this month. In true Samsung fashion, you’ll also be able to save on the new releases before they’re even officially on store shelves. Right now, you can score an extra $100 discount on that future Samsung 2024 TVs pre-order when you sign up at this link ahead of time. All you have to do is put down your name and email, and you’ll be able to get an extra $100 towards that new home theater upgrade –no cash down ahead of time or anything else needed.

Samsung just showed off its newest batch of upcoming TVs back at the beginning of the year. The stars off the show are the new Neo QLED Tmodels that double down on AI features thanks to an NQ8 Gen3 chipset. There’s an onboard neural processing unit that enables 8K AI upscaling as well as new enhanced depth tech for even more immersive picture quality.

Samsung’s oh-so popular Frame TV will be getting a but of an update this year, too. It’ll now be more energy efficient when it’s in the ambient Art Mode. Alongside the Samsung Neo QLED TVs, there’s also a third-generation of the company’s OLED home theater display. The new Samsung S95D most notably packs an anti-glare display that should further accentuate all of the rich colors and deep contrast offered by the TV, even if you’re watching in brighter rooms with more natural sunlight than normal.

All three of these models will be getting in on the $100 pre-order discount promotion. Samsung is noting that it will be officially showing off everything on March 21. We didn’t get any kind of pricing info back at CES 2024, so this upcoming event should finally clear the air on how much you’ll have to spend. But at the very least, it means you’ll be able to make out for less thanks to the savings.

The promotion will also apply to Samsung’s new Music Frame. It’s an extension of the Frame TV lineup that also first saw the light of day back at the Las Vegas showcase earlier in the year. Sporting Dolby Atmos support, the speaker hides a full 4K TV inside of a compact picture frame form-factor. It features a pair of woofers, two tweeters, and two mid-range drivers to go alongside a hangable design. You can also perch it on a shelf with a kickstand.

You’ll have until the day of the Samsung annoucements to lock-in the $100 credit by filling out your information over on this landing page. The pre-order promotion is slated to end on April 10, so you’ll have a little over 3 weeks to decide if you want to cash in on the savings.

Here’s the terms and conditions of the promotion:

Sign up 3/7/24-3/21/24 to learn more about select 2024 Samsung TV and Sound Devices (each a “Qualifying Product”) on Samsung.com and get $100 off one (1) Qualifying Product (“Pre Order Gift”) during 3/21/24-4/10/24 (“Pre-Order Period”). Pre-Order Gift will be automatically applied as a one-time-use instant discount when the same email address is used to reserve and purchase the Qualifying Product. Offer is non-transferable.

