Bella’s regularly $80 white Pro Series Digital Air Fryer is just $35 for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer at $34.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. Regularly $80 and fetching nearly as much from Amazon third-party sellers, this is more than 57% off and the lowest price we can find. Best Buy is back at it again with its rock-bottom price drops on air fryers in its Daily Deals event, this time giving folks with a penchant for white kitchen appliances a chance to lock-in a deep price drop. This model features a 6-quart capacity large enough for side dishes and medium/small family meals – it can carry 5-pounds of food in one go. It has a digital touchscreen to control the preset cooking modes as well as a dishwasher-safe and PFOA-free non-stick cooking pan and crisping tray for easy clean-ups. Head below for more details.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $35 and under air fryer section highlights how notable today’s deal really is. While you will find a couple much smaller air fryers, like a 2-quart or less, relatively on par with the price above, there’s nothing even close to 6-quarts down in the $35 range right now – even this usually rock-bottom 2-quart Chefman is selling for $40.

Elsewhere in today’s kitchen and cooking deals, we spotted an ultra-low price tag land on this Bodum glass and cork Pour Over Coffee Maker as well as a $170 price drop on Ninja’s 7-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer cooker at $180. These deals join a host of other offers waiting in our home goods hub, from electric toothbrushes and wine fridges to countertop ovens and more.

Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer features:

Feed the fam (a few friends, too!) with this Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Digital Air Fryer. Complete with a powerful heating system and large capacity to keep everyone full and keep the fun going. Bonus features include a digital touchscreen, preset cook modes, and an auto shut-off for added safety.

