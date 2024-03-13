Bella’s regularly $80 white Pro Series Digital Air Fryer is just $35 for today only

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $80 $35
Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer white

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer at $34.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. Regularly $80 and fetching nearly as much from Amazon third-party sellers, this is more than 57% off and the lowest price we can find. Best Buy is back at it again with its rock-bottom price drops on air fryers in its Daily Deals event, this time giving folks with a penchant for white kitchen appliances a chance to lock-in a deep price drop. This model features a 6-quart capacity large enough for side dishes and medium/small family meals – it can carry 5-pounds of food in one go. It has a digital touchscreen to control the preset cooking modes as well as a dishwasher-safe and PFOA-free non-stick cooking pan and crisping tray for easy clean-ups. Head below for more details. 

A quick browse through Amazon’s $35 and under air fryer section highlights how notable today’s deal really is. While you will find a couple much smaller air fryers, like a 2-quart or less, relatively on par with the price above, there’s nothing even close to 6-quarts down in the $35 range right now – even this usually rock-bottom 2-quart Chefman is selling for $40

Elsewhere in today’s kitchen and cooking deals, we spotted an ultra-low price tag land on this Bodum glass and cork Pour Over Coffee Maker as well as a $170 price drop on Ninja’s 7-in-1 indoor grill  and air fryer cooker at $180. These deals join a host of other offers waiting in our home goods hub, from electric toothbrushes and wine fridges to countertop ovens and more. 

Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer features:

Feed the fam (a few friends, too!) with this Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Digital Air Fryer. Complete with a powerful heating system and large capacity to keep everyone full and keep the fun going. Bonus features include a digital touchscreen, preset cook modes, and an auto shut-off for added safety. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Summer Game Fest 2024 set to fill the E3 void once agai...
EcoSmart’s ECO 11 electric tankless under-sink wa...
Osprey debuts Talon | Tempest collection, an award-winn...
Score some Pelican Protector AirTag Holders while they ...
Save 50% on iHealth’s smart no-contact Bluetooth ...
Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale offers up to 60% off ...
Denago’s class 3 City 1 commuter e-bike with 60-mile ...
These adidas x Rich Mnisi NMD_R1 shoes are now 74% off,...
Load more...
Show More Comments