This Bodum glass and cork Pour Over Coffee Maker just hit the $9 Amazon low (Reg. $20+)

Amazon is now offering a particularly notable deal on the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker at $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one has been carrying a regular price closer to $20 at Amazon over the last several months. While it did fetch a $15 price tag for most of the first half of 2023, it is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. Designed to deliver fresh brew for years to come at the price of a couple lattes, it is made of a mouth-blow borosilicate glass with a sweet cork accent sleeve and a permanent stainless steel mesh filter (so you don’t have to keep buying those paper filters). Head below for more details.

As of right now, this is about as affordable as it gets for a proper pour over maker from a notable brand. We can’t find a single comparable option going for less at Amazon without getting into some of the brands we have basically never heard of. You can opt for something like this collapsible camping option and provide your own paper filters, but for $1 in savings that likely won’t be a worthy trade off.

For folks firmly planted in the K-Cup single-serve ecosystem, Amazon’s latest coffee pod sale is where it’s at. Delivering loads of different flavors and brew styles from $0.25 per cup, you’ll find 100-packs of its in-house coffee brands starting from just $25 shipped right now. All of the details are right here and be sure to head over to our home goods hub for more kitchen and cooking deals.

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker features:

Bodum’s Pour Over coffee maker is the key to making richer, bolder coffee from the comfort of your home. Its design-led aesthetic is a stylish addition to any kitchen, but it’s the resulting full-bodied, smooth tasting coffee with a robust aroma that will win your heart.

