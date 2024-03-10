Amazon offers huge selection of K-Cup coffee pods from $0.25/cup: 100-packs for $25, more

Now that many of us have now lost an hour of our lives due to the March Daylight Saving time, Amazon is looking to help out with some deep deals on a broad range of its in-house coffee products starting from under $9. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find loads of fresh beans and more, but there are also some notable deals on its Solimo and Happy Belly 100-packs of Keurig single-serve pods. While they might not come from some of the fancy brands out there, the value here is certainly worth a look. Featuring a broad range of flavors and brew-types, you can now score 100-packs starting from $25.38 shipped. That’s roughly $0.25 per cup and a whole lot less than most brands or heading to the coffee shop every morning. Some of these 100-packs can regularly sell for as much as $45 or more. You can browse through all of the deals right here in Amazon latest Keurig K-Cup sale and head below for more details.

The popular Donut Shop style Amazon Brand Happy Belly Medium Roast Coffee Pods on sale here today, for example, will deliver 100 coffee pods compatible with just about all Keurig brewers and other machines that support K-Cups – they work with both 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers. This flavor is a blend of coffees from Latin America with a “delightful flavor with clean acidity and a familiar, toasty aroma,” but there are loads of different options to choose from including dark roasts, breakfast blends, French roast, Colombian, and much more waiting on this landing page.

Remember to opt for Subscribe & Save on each of the listings pages to redeem the lowest possible price. And then cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid regular deliveries.

But for folks looking to take it up a notch or two from the single-serve machines, dive into the latest Amazon Breville Barista espresso machine sale. A range of the brand’s stainless steel espresso makers with built-in bean grinders are now on sale with hundreds of dollars in savings and all of the details are waiting for you right here.

Donut Shop Amazon Coffee Pods feature:

100 Donut Style Blend coffee k cup pods, packaging may vary

Happy Belly coffee pods are filled with coffee carefully sourced from select farms worldwide so each cup tastes uniquely delicious.

Settle in with the warming aroma and smooth flavors of delicious coffee at anytime so you can relax with a Happy Belly all day, everyday.

Blend of select coffees from Latin America

Smooth, delightful flavor with clean acidity and a familiar, toasty aroma

100% Arabica coffee

