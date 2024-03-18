Today only: Save 50% on this 4.2-qt. Bella stainless steel air fryer with touchscreen at $40

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering a deep deal on the 4.2-quart stainless steel Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $80, the is a straight up 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. These Best Buy daily air fryer deals tend to be among the best value and the lowest prices around and today’s offer is much of the same – we can’t find a single model on Amazon with these specs for less. This one sports a stainless steel exterior with a 4.2-quart capacity that can carry 3.6-pounds of food at a time. It also features a digital touchscreen for setting your desired temperature as well as selecting one of the eight presets – keep warm, bake, roast, broil, reheat, keep warm, French fries, and wings. Head below for more details. 

As we mentioned above, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a 4.2-quart air fryer with or without a stainless steel exterior and touchscreen controls for less than this right now. There are some 2-quart models from notable brands available in this price range at Amazon, but unless you specifically want a smaller unit, today’s Best Buy offer is where it’s at. 

Elsewhere in kitchen and cooking deals, scope out Amazon’s latest Instant Pot sale, with up to 30% off its smart multi-cookers and air fryers, as well as these ongoing offers on the popular Breville espresso machines. You’ll find various models with built-in grinders and hundreds of dollars in savings with prices kicking off at $560 shipped – scope out all of the details on these offers right here

Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer features:

Your new countertop convenience, this Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Digital Air Fryer will have you whipping up healthy versions of your favorites in no time (less oil, less fat). Enjoy features like circular heat technology, user-friendly touchscreen controls, and a stylish stainless steel design—you’ll love having it in your kitchen. 

