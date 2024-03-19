KeySmart’s leather and Flex mini minimalist key organizers now up to 35% off from just $10

KeySmart’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Leather Mini key organizer for $12.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one started life at $30 and now carries a regular price of $20 directly from KeySmart. Today’s deal is 35% off the going rate, $2 under our previous mention, and the best price we can find. The Flex plastic version that regularly goes for $15 is also now on sale at $9.97 Prime shipped – it too is still at the full $15 directly from KeySmart. While it might not be the full-on KeySmart with Find My built-in, the mini models deliver a more minimalist approach and come in at well under the $45 the Apple Find My model will run you. Head below for more details.

The KeySmart Leather Mini key organizer features matte stainless steel hardware and “an elegant brown leather band that can withstand daily wear and tear.” Designed to keep things organized in your pocket or bag, it can neatly house up to five keys with a ring on the other end to attach a door or car fob – it is also compatible with the range of add-on KeySmart multi-tools – pocket clips, blades, pens, pliers, and more.

And while we are talking KeySmart, be sure to check out its Apple Find My SmartCard wallet tracker with wireless charging. One of the only models out there with built-in wireless charging, this one delivers Find My tech to your wallet and you can simply just drop it on the Qi charger you already have when it’s time to power it back up. All of the details on you need on this one are waiting in our launch covearge.

KeySmart Mini Leather features:

Easily Carry 5 Keys Plus Car Fob. The free carabiner ring included with the KeySmart Mini Leather allows you to easily attach your car fob and other accessories.

Premium Full-Grain ModLeather. Long-lasting and beautifully designed.

Reinforced Stitching for Increased Durability. The KeySmart Mini Leather is small yet tough.

Quietly Carry Your Keys. Less noise. Less weight.

Add Multi-Tools and More. Compatible with KeySmart attachments such as our flashlight, multi-tool, bottle opener, and more.

Quickly Get the Key You Want, Every Time. Stop searching through a messy ball of keys and quickly grab the one you need.

