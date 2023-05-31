KeySmart’s Apple Find My-equipped iPro Key Organizer hits new all-time low at $50 shipped

You can now score the KeySmart iPro Apple Find My Key Organizer for $55.99 $49.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $80 as of late on Amazon, this is $10.50 below our previous mention and the best price we can find. The relatively new release currently fetches $70 directly from KeySmart and is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked. Unlike the more affordable models, like the $40 AirTag option that requires Apple’s item locator, this one works directly “with the Find My app on your iPhone so you can quickly find your misplaced keys around the house or see their last location on a map.” The system will even automatically notify you if it thinks you’re accidentally leaving your keys where they shouldn’t be. The whole system is powered via a built-in rechargeable lithium battery (runs for roughly 30 days before it needs a charge) and will deliver the rest of the usual KeySmart experience with the ability to house up to 14 keys alongside the included LED flashlight, a place to attach your key fobs, and bottle opener. More details below.

If the Find My tech on the more recent release up above isn’t of interest, something like the more basic KeySmart Compact Key Holder and Keychain Organizer might be a better fit. This one is starting at just over $16 Prime shipped on Amazon and comes in your choice of three colorways. There’s no fancy tech in place on this model, but it will still organize your keys much the same otherwise and for less cash.

For something to organize your entire EDC kit, take a look at the new All–Conditions smartphone pouch from Bellroy. Designed to deliver an all-in-one accessory and iPhone/Android handset carrier, it can house keys, cash, change, smartphones, and other small accessories within its pre-molded water-resistant LWG gold-rated leather shell and reverse coil Aquaguard zipper to keep everything dry and safe no matter what conditions you might find yourself in. Get a closer look right here.

KeySmart iPro Apple Find My Key Organizer features:

The KeySmart iPro key holder is the ultimate solution for anyone who is tired of misplacing their keys. The compact key holder is designed to work seamlessly with the Apple Find My App, giving you access to Apple Find My network to help you find your missing keys. Say goodbye to the frustration of misplacing your keys and embrace the peace of mind that comes with owning the KeySmart iPro key finder. The KeySmart iPro is a smart solution for keeping your keys organized and easy to find. With the FindMy app, you can make your keys play a tune to locate them quickly. And if you misplace your phone, simply press the button on the KeySmart iPro to make it ring, even on silent mode. Stay organized and never waste time searching for your essentials again!

