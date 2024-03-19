Satechi’s 7-in-1 Pro Slim USB-C Adapter plugs right into your M3 MacBook Air at $68

Amazon now offers the Satechi 7-in-1 Pro Slim USB-C Adapter for $67.99 shipped. The perfect MacBook Air companion, this hub drops from $80 as the first discount in months. It’s within $4 of our previous mention from a previous sitewide sale and is the second-best price since last fall. Back when I reviewed the new Satechi Pro Slim hub, I found it to be the perfect option for 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. Less than a year later, and that sentiment carries over to the new M3 models that Apple just launched earlier in the month.

Satechi’s Pro Slim USB-C hub features a design that plugs right into your MacBook. It has two ports that take up the slots on the left slide of your machine in order to give you seven additional slots. The slim design gives you room to still use the MagSafe 3 charger on the side of your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, too. As far as ports go, here’s a breakdown:

Moving left to right, there’s a USB-C slot that is paired right next to a 4K-ready 60Hz HDMI port. Next on the list is a pair of two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports that each carry 10Gb/s transfer capacities to join the pair of SD card readers off to the right. Then last up, there’s another USB-C data port with much of the same 10Gb/s speeds as its counterparts. The entire build comes wrapped in an aluminum enclosure with support for 40Gb/s of overall throughput thanks to the USB 4 interface. So while it’s not true Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, it’s the next best thing.

If you don’t want a USB-C hub that is glued right to your machine, Satechi does have an entirely new USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K V3 that just hit the scene last month. It delivers an even more premium build than the Pro Slim adapter, complete with all the ports your M3 MacBook Air needs and a $100 price tag.

Satechi 7-in-1 Pro Slim USB-C Adapter features:

Responsive ports with efficient pass-through. (Left to right) USB 4 port- supports 6k@60hz resolution, 40 Gb/s data transfer and 100W PD. 4K/60Hz HDMI extended and mirrored and SD/MicroSD card slots (UHS-I SPEEDS) with 2TB capacity. Two USB3.2 Gen2 ports capable of 10 Gbps transfer, downward compatible with USB3.0/2.0/1.1, Plug & Play. One- USB-C data port designed for transferring data at 10 GB/s, and dual USB-C connectors. Aluminum is a conductive metal that gets warm when in use. In case of temperate above 40 C or high current/voltage, the built-in safety mechanism system activates- automatically shutting off the hub.

