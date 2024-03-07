Satechi’s new USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K V3 has all the ports your M3 MacBook Air needs

Satechi is upgrading one of its more tried and true USB-C hubs today. The new USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K V3 debuts with much of the same design as before, just with some improvements for Apple’s latest Macs. A slew of 10Gb/s USB-C slows, passthrough charging, and Satechi’s usual premium aluminum build are just the highlights – the rest we dive into below.

The new Satechi USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K V3 couldn’t come at a better time. Apple just launched its new M3 MacBook Air, and now we have a new and improved dock to go with it. Satechi isn’t changing all too much with its newest release, just giving it a bit of an upgrade to be a better companion to all of the recent M3 macOS machines.

As far as the actual housing goes, Satechi is still with the same premium wedge-shaped build. There’s the same amount of ports as the V2 version, but the actual I/O you’ll find is getting a major overhaul. USB-C is the star of the entire show, which directly translates to getting five different ports of the variety. There’s one on the end dedicated just to charging from a 100W input, but that’s just the start. The other four give you a three 10Gb/s ports supporting the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard, as well as a single 5Gb/s slot for connecting to portable SSDs and other gear.

The HDMI 2.1 port is also getting a major upgrade on the Satechi USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K V3. The 8K right in the name isn’t even the half of it. Sure, it can drive displays at that maximum resolution, but there’s also support for 4K at 120Hz, 2K at 144Hz, and even 240Hz refresh rates if you don’t mind dropping visuals down to 1080p. Satechi rounds out the package with a standard Gigabit Ethernet port and a full SD card slot.

As for how this compares to the previous version – the only USB-C was on the cable that plugs into your machine, as well as the passthrough charging port. All of the other I/O was typical USB-A. Satechi even upgraded the built-in cable, which now comes wrapped in a braided nylon material instead of just rubber.

The new Satechi USB-C adapter is now available for purchase in three different aluminum designs to match all of Apple’s latest devices: Space Gray, Silver, and Midnight. In either case, it sells for $99.99 right now direct from Satechi. For comparison, the new V3 version does step up to a higher price tag than the preceeding V2 model and its $80 MSRP. But that $20 increase is more than justified by all the adjustments.

While M3 MacBook Airs are definitely on the mind as the perfect companion for Satechi’s latest, I can’t help but think about just how good these are going to be for Apple’s upcoming iPad Pros. That’s the reveal this month everyone is waiting for, and it seems like Satechi is ready and waiting with a must-have USB-C dock.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!