Make camping more comfortable with this pop-up car extension for $300 (Reg. $379)

Camping and road trips should be about enjoying the great outdoors, not being cramped inside a tiny tent. With the CARSULE pop-up cabin, you can convert your tailgate into a spacious living space in minutes. For a limited time, you can pick up this impressive camping accessory for just $299.97 (Reg. $379) via 9to5Toys Specials.

There’s no better way to spend time with friends and family than by escaping the city. Away from work and Wi-Fi, it’s easy to live in the moment. Of course, the weather doesn’t always play ball. If you want to guarantee a good time through rain and heat, it’s a good idea to take CARSULE along for the ride.

With a standing height of 6.5 feet, this roomy cabin attaches seamlessly to your car’s tailgate. It provides a dry, protected space to sleep, cook, eat, play games — whatever you fancy.

CARSULE is designed for cars with tailgates that swing up, with a neat connection system that creates a waterproof seal. Strong tension lines and sturdy assembly rods allow the cabin to stand firm in windy conditions, and the ground sheet keeps out dampness underfoot.

The whole thing can be set up in minutes, with windows and insect mesh to keep you comfortable, no matter the conditions. You can even hang a lantern from the ceiling. It’s easy to see why CARSULE was successfully funded to the tune of $17,000 on Kickstarter.

The cabin is normally priced $379, but you can get CARSULE for only $299.97 when you order by 11.59pm Pacific on 3/31.

