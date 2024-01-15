Access music, GPS, and more with this 6.8-inch folding car display for $96 (Reg. $160)

Most new cars have a built-in touchscreen control center. But if you’re driving something with a few miles on the clock, the 6.8″ Foldable Touchscreen Car Display lets you add the same entertainment and GPS options. You can get it today for just $95.99 (Reg. $159.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allow drivers to use their phones safely while behind the wheel. Apps that are optimized for these systems can be controlled with voice commands and simple gestures. They also have an enlarged view, meaning you can see the track that is playing or the next GPS direction at a glance.

The 6.8″ Foldable Touchscreen Car Display gives you access to these features, without upgrading your ride. It’s really easy to set up, and compatible with most popular phones.

To get started, you simply connect your phone and attach the screen to your car charger. It can handle any input, from 7V to 32V. You can also hook up your in-car stereo via Bluetooth, AUX, or even FM.

Once installed, the display lets you access your favorite apps via Siri or Google Assistant. It works for calls, GPS directions, music and podcast playback, and much more.

Content looks crisp on the 6.86″ HD screen, with IPS technology delivering excellent color in all light conditions. You can attach it to your dashboard via the supplied adhesive, or use suction cups to stick it on your windshield.

The display also features a built-in TF card reader for offline media, and you can even hook up your rear view camera for a better view while parking.

It’s normally priced at $159.99, but you can grab the display today for only $95.99 with this deal — no coupon required.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on StackSocial affiliate links.

