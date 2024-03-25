Greenworks 80V 16-inch cordless electric string trimmer falls to $175 (Reg. $250) in 1-day sale

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 16-inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer with 2.0Ah battery for $174.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from a $250 price tag, it has seen very few discounts over the last year, mainly seeing price cuts during major sales events like early Black Friday sales, which only hit a $150 annual low. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked in the last year. It even beats out Greenwork’s website where it is sitting at a much higher MSRP of $350.

This string trimmer is equipped with a brushless motor, and working alongside a 2.0Ah battery you’ll get a 50-minute lifespan on a single 40-minute charge – ideal for yards up to 1/2-acre in size. It has a 16-inch cutting swath with variable speed control for easier handling and a Load N’ Go trimmer head for easier spool rewinds. It also features load-sensing technology that can automatically increase its power output when dealing with thicker-than-average brush so it never gets bogged down. Head below for more.

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is nearing its end, still taking up to 45% off Greenworks mowers, blowers, trimmers, pressure washers, and more through the end of the day. And be sure to check out our coverage of the ongoing deal for the Greenworks 80V 42-inch CrossoverZ Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower – now $1,000 off! It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge with an adjustable cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches.

Greenworks 80V 16-inch Cordless String Trimmer features:

RuntimeTrim up to ½ acres or up to 50 minutes on a single charge

Power equivalentConstant 27cc gas-equivalent power

Charge timeFully recharge battery in just 40 minutes

Line size0.095” spiral twist trimmer line cuts through thick, tough grass and weeds

Variable speed triggerHigh and low speed settings with responsive variable speed trigger for on-demand power

Load-sensing technologyAutomatically provides more power when needed and never bogs down

Bump-feedJust tap on the ground for simple, quick trimmer line advancement

Trigger startHassle-free trigger starts with no priming, no choke, and no pull cords; guaranteed to start every time

DurabilityDie-cast trimmer head and aluminum shaft for long life

DesignLightweight and ergonomic design for comfort, control, and maneuverability

ComfortAdjustable auxiliary handle with large gripping area

Battery & charger80V 2.0 Ah lithium-ion battery and charger

Warranties4-year tool and 4-year battery warranties

