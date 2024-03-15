Save $1,000 on Greenworks 80V 42-inch CrossoverZ electric riding lawn mower for $4,500

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 42-inch CrossoverZ Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower with six 4.0Ah batteries and three dual-port turbo chargers for $4,499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $5,500, we only saw two discounts for this particular package over 2023, another in February, and a one-day sale at the beginning of the month, with the biggest of them dropping costs to $4,000. Today’s deal coming in as an $1,000 markdown off the going rate and lands as a return to the second-lowest price we have tracked, matching the one-day sale from March. You’ll also find an option to score this combo with a 42-inch Residential Riding Mower Bagging Kit for $5,100, down from $6,100.

The 80V CrossoverZ is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge with the six included 4.0Ah batteries. Sitting atop a 42-inch reinforced 12-gauge steel cutting deck, this mower comes equipped with a 80V TRUBRUSHLESS motor, the equivalent of a 24 horse-power gas motor, that can handle hills and inclines up to a 15-degree slope at a maximum speed of 8 MPH. You’ll be able to sit comfortable in the high-back padded seat with back support, able to adjust the cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches. The three included dual-port turbo chargers can have the batteries refilled and ready to go in just 45 minutes.

Best Buy is also offering the Greenworks 80V 42-inch CrossoverT Electric Riding Lawn Mower with six 4.0Ah batteries and three dual-port chargers for $4000, down from $5,000. The predecessor to the CrossoverZ, this model sports a more standard riding mower design, but offers most of the same features as the above mower, without the zero-turn ability. The three included chargers, while dual-port, are not turbo models so charging times may be more extended. You can find a similar option to the above deal to include the CrossoverT with a 42-inch Residential Riding Mower Bagging Kit for $4,600, down from $5,600.

You can also check out the ongoing deal on the Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit that provides 1,900 PSI with a 1.2 GPM flow rate and includes several attachments for more versatile options to clean off the winter grime around your home or space. In the same post, you’ll find multiple ongoing deals to prepare you for outdoor spring cleaning duties.

80V 42-inch CrossoverZ Zero Turn Cordless Mower features:

Cutting Deck: Large 42″ cut width

What’s Included: (6) 4 Ah Batteries and (3) Dual Port Turbo Chargers

Power 75+ Tools with any Greenworks 80V Battery

Power Output: 24 HP

Charge Time: Just under 90m.

Blade Tip Speed: Constant 17K ft/min

Drive Speed: 8 mph, Industry’s Fastest Cutting

Slope: 15° w/ traction control

