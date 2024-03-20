Save up to 45% on Greenworks’ electric mowers, blowers, trimmers, and more starting from $80

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is taking up to 45% off a selection of Greenworks mowers, blowers, trimmers, pressure washers, and more. A notable standout amongst the bunch is the Pro 80V 580 CFM Cordless Electric Axial Leaf Blower for $306.14 shipped. Down from $408, this model has seen much in terms of discounts since 2024 began, with today’s sale being the first deal of the new year. It comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low.

Equipped with a brushless motor that is standard in all Greenworks power products, this axial blower can reach airflow speeds of 145 MPH at 580 CFM, with its variable speed trigger ensuring better handling and a turbo mode for maximum output power. It comes with two batteries, a 2.5Ah and a 2.0Ah that are interchangeable with any of the power products within the Greenworks family, and provides this blower up to 30+ minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge – using both batteries in succession. Also includes a charger to complete the package.

Greenworks lawn and garden care discounts:

Greenworks bundle discounts:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Big Spring Sale deals. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, and more.

Greenworks Pro 80V 580 CFM Axial Leaf Blower features:

[80V AXIAL BLOWER] – Delivers more power and performance than typical gas-powered blowers, without the noise, fumes, or harmful emissions

[BRUSHLESS MOTOR] – 2X more torque. Provides more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life​

[580 CFM / 145 MPH] – Perfect for cleaning debris and leaves off hard surface areas and patios​

[VARIABLE SPEED] – Equipped with trigger-activated variable speed control and cruise control

[TURBO MODE] – Loosens up wet leaves and powers through debris with ease

[GUARANTEED START EVERY TIME] – No fumes, no maintenance, and no pull cords

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!