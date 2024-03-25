New low hits Ninja’s stainless steel NeverStick Waffle Maker at $55 (Reg. $80), plus more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $80 $55
a table topped with plates of food on a plate

As part of its ongoing Big Spring Sale, Amazon is offering some notable deals on popular Ninja kitchen gear starting with the Ninja BW1001 NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $80 like it currently fetches directly from Ninja, this one is now at the lowest price we can find at $5 below the previous deal price. Today’s up to 31% deal also lands at the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. There are certainly more affordable waffle makers out there (including some mini models as low as $10), but this Ninja delivers a higher-end experience with a premium stainless steel design that looks great on the countertop. Ninja says the upright vertical design here is made “to heat evenly and give you consistent results” that delivers 1-inch Belgian-style waffles to a breakfast near you. The non-stick interior joins five shade settings and the included Precision-Pour Cup for measuring batter (it features both audible and visual notifications to indicate when the cooking process is complete). Head below for more Big Spring Sale Ninja deals. 

More Big Spring Sale Ninja deals:

Then check out this ongoing deal on the “world’s first” smart indoor smoker from GE at $850 before you dive into our home goods hub for even more. The spring Breville smart oven sale is also now live with up to $200 off a range of its smart ovens.

Ninja NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker features:

Engineered to heat evenly and give you consistent results. From soft and fluffy to deliciously crispy, get exactly the texture you want. Roomy, nonstick interior makes for thick, fluffy waffles. Allows for high-sugar batters like brownie and cake mix. Included cup makes it easy to measure and pour batter. The waffle maker will beep when your waffle is done—no guesswork required. 1000-Watt Waffle Maker, Precision-Pour Cup, & Chef-Curated Recipe Guide.

Show More Comments