Spring Breville smart oven sale up to $200 off: Pizza model, air fryer combo, more from $128

As part of its ongoing Big Spring Sale, Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on the stainless steel Breville smart ovens. Alongside the more affordable options down below, Amazon is now offering the Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven at $799.95 shipped. Regularly $1,000, you’re looking at a solid $200 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This higher-end pizza oven is designed to keep the pizza parties going year round with both indoor and outdoor use. It can reach temperatures up to 750-degrees to deliver “authentic wood-fired style pizzas in just 2 minutes” across a range of different pizza styles: wood-fired, New York, pan, thin and crispy, and frozen options. Breville says its conductive heating technology will bring that delicious charred undercarriage and a “perfectly spotted crust” as well. Head below for the rest of the Big Spring Sale Breville deals.

Big Spring Sale Breville cooker deals:

Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven features:

Reaching temperatures up to 750°F, the smart oven Pizzaiolo countertop pizza oven by Breville cooks authentic wood fired style pizzas in just 2 minutes. Achieve optimum cooking performance with our Element IQ system—our smart system that adjusts the heating elements to your cooking needs, ensuring your chosen pizza is cooked to perfection. The Pizzaiolo pizza oven comes with a number of preset cooking functions so you get the perfect bake, whatever your pizza style. Settings include Wood Fired, New York, Pan, Thin & Crispy, and Frozen.

