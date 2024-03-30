Assemble a $218 discount on the 4,000-piece LEGO USC Hulkbuster set at $332

Amazon is now offering one of the best discounts we’ve ever seen on the UCS-style LEGO Hulkbuster at $331.99 shipped. This set normally sells for $550 and launched back in the fall of 2022. It didn’t sell super well, as you can imagine from seeing a $218 discount on a set that should have already retired. This is within $7 of the all-time low from the holiday shopping season last Black Friday, too.

Stacking up to 4,049 pieces, the latest Iron Man Hulkbuster arrives with the UCS-style treatment we typically see from the Star Wars stable. It delivers a massive 20.5-inch tall design that is packed with some pretty intricate details. The proportions might not be exactly what you’d expect from a kit of this caliber or price, but the LEGO Group at least adds in some fun features like light up bricks and compatibility with the early 2022 buildable Iron Man figure. It also comes with an exclusive Tony Stark minifigure who is half suited up in his Iron Man armor.

One of the things that makes this set even better is that a fan just showed that you can use only the included bricks to build a far better final model. So if you’re up for a challenge, you can go check out this even more impressive creation from famed builder Ransom_Fern. They uploaded the instructions on how to turn the official LEGO UCS Hulkbuster into the improved version, and we previously detailed just what to expect from the transformation.

Here’s a better look at how the custom version and its official counterpart stack up:

More on the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster:

LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster (76210) captures the scale and power of the Hulkbuster MK44 from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron. Standing over 20.5 in. (52 cm) tall and containing 4,049 pieces, this challenging and rewarding construction project is designed with adult enthusiasts in mind. The model features a multitude of movie-accurate features. Within the dark red armor and strategically positioned golden plates lies a spacious cockpit, from which the LEGO Marvel Iron Man Figure (76206) – sold separately – controls the heavy-duty armor. The set also includes an information plate and a Tony Stark minifigure.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!