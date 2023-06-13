Check out this custom LEGO Hulkbuster that uses bricks from last year’s UCS set

Last fall, the LEGO Group launched one of its more questional creations to date with the over 4,000-piece Marvel Hulkbuster. Even with some sizable discounts attached over the past few months, this has still failed to take off in any real way with MCU fans and LEGO collectors alike. That is until a builder has stepped in to offer an alternative build that’s far better than the original kit LEGO shipped.

LEGO’s infamous Hulkbuster gets a second chance

LEGO first revealed the UCS-style Hulkbuster back in the fall of 2022. It was immediately met with a negative reception from builders, and now months later, that hasn’t changed. It’s easily seen as one of the least appealing kits on store shelves right now. We’ve covered the build plenty of times since debuting in October, but now we can actually return to the iconic Iron Man suit with more of a positive spin.

Famed builder Ransom_Fern recently showed off his take on the Hulkbuster. The massive and detailed model is all of the things that the original LEGO one should have been, nailing the proportions while still packing in all of the details you’d expect. It also manages to deliver on the unqiue feature of fitting the constructable Iron Man figure just like the original one.

Even more impressively, the custom Hulkbuster can be made with the same pieces as included in the original 76210 set. It really is just so impressive that one builder could use the bricks of the original kit to actually assemble a gorgeous display model.

Stacking up to 4,049 pieces, the latest Iron Man Hulkbuster arrives with the UCS-style treatment we typically see from the Star Wars stable. It delivers a massive 20.5-inch tall design that is packed with some pretty intricate details. The proportions might not be exactly what you’d expect from a kit of this caliber or price, but the LEGO Group at least adds in some fun features like light up bricks and compatibility with the early 2022 buildable Iron Man figure. It also comes with an exclusive Tony Stark minifigure who is half suited up in his Iron Man armor.

If you’re looking to pick up the LEGO Hulkbuster set, there has never been a better time thanks to the $110 discount live at Amazon right now. That original wallet-hurting $550 price tag has melted down to the lowest we’ve ever seen from Amazon. At $439.99, the original build might not be worth that steep price, but Ransom_Fern’s model certainly is.

As far as the instructions themselves go, builder Ransom_Fern has listed a digital resource over at Rebrickable. The PDF breaks down how to reassemble the bricks included in the official LEGO set into this far more accurate recreation. You will have to spend $24 in order to secure the virtual instructions, but with the savings on the set that is hardly going to mean you end up in the red.

