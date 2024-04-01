Anker’s 12-in-1 monitor stand hub with wireless charger upgrades your desk at $170 (Reg. $250)

The official Anker Amazon store is offering its 12-in-1 USB-C monitor stand with integrated hub for $169.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is 32% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s $80 price drop is $5 under our previous mention from February to deliver one of the lowest we have tracked. This model debuted at CES in 2023 as a combo monitor stand and USB-C hub to raise your display up to a more ergonomic height while also providing some bonus desk space underneath and maintain a tidy, connected hub solution all within the same unit. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

The 12-in-1 USB-C monitor stand boasts a 100W max USB-C upstream port alongside three USB-A ports, a pair of USB-C jacks, SD and microSD card slots, a 4K HDMI connection, an Ethernet port, and bonus 7.5W Qi wireless charging pad for earbuds cases and smartphones. In other words, it is more or less and full-on USB-C hub built directly into the monitor stand, freeing additional desktop real estate in a functional and convenient way.

Elsewhere in hub deals, we are also still tracking a solid price drop HYPER’s 7-port USB-C hub that delivers dual 4K monitor support to M-series Macs. Regularly $150, it is now 30% off at $105 shipped with 10Gb/s USB ports, 100W PD power pass-through charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack alongside an EcoSmart construction – it is made of 85% recycled plastic. All of the details are right here.

Anker USB-C Hub Monitor Stand features:

Equip your workstation with a 100W max USB-C upstream port (connect to laptop), 3 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, SD/microSD card slots, a 4K HDMI port, a wireless charging pad, and an Ethernet port. Stand your monitor on top of the docking station, and use the space underneath to store your keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals when you’re not using them. Note: This docking station only supports display via HDMI port.

