HYPER’s 7-port USB-C hub brings dual 4K monitors to M-series Macs at $105 (30% off)

The official HYPER Amazon storefront is now offering a relatively rare deal on its HyperDrive Next Dual 4K HDMI 7 Port USB-C Hub at $104.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $150 and still fetching as much directly from HYPER, this is 30% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have ever tracked since its release last fall. This price drop is on par with the only other deal we have tracked at Amazon, which was during the holiday season last year. Head below for more details on what this I/O expansion can bring to your M-series Mac setup.

HYPER’s HyperDrive Next 7-port hub is designed to deliver dual 4K monitor support for M1, M2, and M3 MacBooks, PCs, and Chromebook machines alongside “lightning-fast data transfers.” You’ll find 10Gb/s USB ports, 100W PD power pass-through charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack. This one also features an EcoSmart construction – it is made of 85% recycled plastic.

If you’re looking to take things up a notch to an even more pro-grade setup at home, this morning’s price drop on CalDigit’s new TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock is where you need to be. This one is now seeing a rare price drop down to $370 alongside a notable deal on the previous-generation TS3 hub down at $200 shipped via Amazon. All of the details you need on these offers while they are still alive and well are waiting right here.

HyperDrive Next Dual 4K HDMI 7 Port USB-C Hub features:

Introducing the HyperDrive Next Dual 4K HDMI 7 Port USB-C Hub – the ultimate connectivity solution for creators, editors, photographers, and more. Get dual 4K monitor support for the M1, M2 & M3 MacBook, PC, and Chromebook with 7 ultra-fast ports and lightning-fast data transfers, you can unleash your creative potential anywhere. Experience 2X faster file transfers using the 10Gbps USB ports, charge your device with a 100W PD power pass-through port, and make a sustainable choice with EcoSmart.

