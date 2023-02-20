Anker begins shipping 12-in-1 USB-C hub and monitor stand with 100W power passthrough

After being revealed back at CES in January, today Anker is beginning to ship one of the latest additions to its stable. Its latest 12-in-1 USB-C dock arrives with a robust selection of I/O, but also a more novel design than other models on the market thanks to doubling as a monitor riser. Now available for purchase, we break down what to expect from the new release below.

Ankerâ€™s new USB-C hub and monitor stand now available

Arriving with the kind of fitting name that Anker has been known for these days, the new USB-C Docking Station Monitor Stand packs a 12-in-1 design. Unlike some of the more capable solutions on the market, it arrives centered around a USB-C interface, ditching Thunderbolt in favor of a more modest 10Gb/s data link between the hub and the host machine.

Accessible on the outside of the USB-C Monitor Stand are the first selection of ports. I/O that youâ€™d more regularly need to access are conveniently placed on the edge of the stand, delivering dual USB-C ports with 45W power passthrough alongisde a USB-A slot with 7.5W output and a Type-A port with only 4.5W of power draw â€“ thereâ€™s also a pair of SD card readers, which round out the lineup with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Anker then hides the rest of the ports on the inside of the USB-C Docking Monitor Stand. Housed underneath the shelf are five extra ports, with the wall AC adapter plug being joined by the 4K 60Hz HDMI output, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 slot. Lastly, thereâ€™s the USB-C connection to your host Mac, which can supply 100W of power to your device.

Though circling back to the form-factor, Anker has delivered one of the more unique ways to expand the ports on your MacBook. Everything being housed within that monitor stand design means you can hide the hub right in-view while also getting the perks of having your monitor elevated a few inches off the desktop. And to round out the package, Anker also includes a Qi wireless charging pad that can dish out 7.5W of power to iPhones, or 10W to Android devices.

Complement your M2 MacBook, now shipping at Amazon

Now available for purchase on Amazon, the new Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station Monitor Stand is up for grabs on the companyâ€™s official Amazon storefront. It sells for $249.99, clocking in as one of the higher-end solutions in the Anker stable.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!