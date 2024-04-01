Grab an official Apple Watch Milanese Loop band down at $76 on Amazon (Reg. $99)

Amazon is now offering the first discount on Apple’s recently-released carbon neutral Milanese Loop. The official Apple Watch Band drops down to $76.10 shipped in silver for 41mm wearables. It normally sells for $99 and is a new all-time low. By comparison to the original version, this is $9 under our previous Black Friday mention. So you’re not paying any extra to get that more environmentally-friendly design.

Arriving as one of Apple’s most premium Watch bands, the Milanese Loop is something of the company’s most iconic style. Its Graphite colorway pairs perfectly with the darker case colors while delivering on the woven metal look that wraps your wrist in fluid stainless steel mesh. It has a magnetic clasp to get the perfect fit and will elevate the look of everything from Apple Watch Series 9 to previous-generation wearables.

If the Milanese Loop band isn’t quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band features:

A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. Woven on specialized Italian machines, the smooth stainless steel mesh wraps fluidly around your wrist. And because it’s fully magnetic, the Milanese Loop is infinitely adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit. An additional physical vapor deposition (PVD) layer gives the graphite stainless steel its distinctive finish.

