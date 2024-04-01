Bosch Tronic 6100 electric tankless water heater covers sinks and appliances for $592 (Reg. $749)

Update: Amazon has dropped the price to $591.85 shipped, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon.

Amazon is offering the Bosch Tronic 6100 27kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $624.73 shipped, after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. Down from a $749 price tag, it saw a fair share of discounts over 2023, bouncing between its MSRP and a $656 low. Since the start of 2024 we’ve already seen one major discount a month ago that dropped costs down to a new $520 low. Today’s deal comes in as a smaller 17% markdown off the going rate and lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked – $105 above the all-time low.

This 27kW under-sink tankless water heater is designed to provide an endless supply of instantaneous hot water to one or more sinks, or to appliances like washing machines. It can be installed in a 360 degree orientation, with its 13-inch by 8.5-inch by 4.5-inch size making it easy to fit in tight under-counter spaces, and its low 0.55 GPM activation flow rate, even works perfectly for commercial low-flow faucets. It boasts a “96% thermal efficiency rate with no standby heat loss,” saving you time, water, and money.

Amazon is also offering the Marey Power Pak 12 kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $138. This 220V tankless water heater provides a maximum of 2 points of use and up to 2.2 GPM at 35-degrees Fahrenheit temperature rise. It features a backlit LCD display for easy temperature selection, with a simple installation and electrical connection process.

For a bigger unit, you can also check out the ongoing deal for the Ecosmart ECO 36 36kW 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater that has a 6-gallon capacity and is only 3.6 inches by 21 inches by 17 inches. Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display, and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT, but does require a 4 x 40A breaker. There’s also the Camplux 18kW Tankless Electric Water Heater that can handle sinks and your shower. The low-consumption heating rod “bolsters efficiency up to 99.8%” and requires two 40A breakers, saving you “up to 60% on your water-heating costs” for your home. And to keep up-to-date on the best deals for other electric water heater brands, EVs, electric tools, and more – head over to our regularly update Green Deals hub.

Bosch Tronic 6100 Electric Tankless Water Heater features:

COMPACT AND LIGHTWEIGHT: Effortlessly fits under sinks

GREAT FOR LOW-FLOW FAUCETS: With as low as a 0.55 GPM activation flow rate, it’s perfect for commercial low-flow faucets in shopping malls, airports, stadiums, offices, and more

EFFICIENT AND DURABLE: 96% thermal efficiency with no standby heat loss to save you time, water, and money, and comes incased in a durable white plastic housing that blends in with existing décor

As low as .55 GPM activation flow rate

5 year limited warranty

