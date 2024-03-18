EcoSmart’s ECO 36 240V electric tankless water heater keeps temps high at new $399 low

Amazon is offering the Ecosmart ECO 36 36kw 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater for $399 shipped. Normally fetching $749, it saw many discounts over 2023, with the largest among them dropping costs to a $425 low during Black Friday and Christmas sales. Its first 2024 discount just last month saw costs drop further to $413, with today’s deal coming in as an even bigger 47% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $14 and marking a new all-time low. This 240V water heater has a 6-gallon capacity and is only 3.6 inches by 21 inches by 17 inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being “99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs.” Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display, and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. It does require a 4 x 40A breaker.

If you’re looking for a smaller or cheaper option, Amazon is also currently offering the EcoSmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $325, down from $425. It offers the same operating features as the above model with some slightly less impressive specs. It has half the amperage at 75A and can provide 1.8-gallons to 4.3-gallons per minute depending on the inlet water temperature and is only 17 inches by 14 inches by 3.75 inches. It fits the same 3/4-inch NPT pipes as above, but only requires 2 x 40A breakers instead.

You can also check out the ongoing deal for the iHeat 120V 3.2KW Tankless Electric Under-Sink Water Heater that boasts an IXP4 waterproof construction with a waterproof interactive pad, and can be used in highly sterile applications such as commercial kitchens, hospitals, clinics, and schools. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for other water heater brands, EVs, electric tools, power stations, solar panels, and more.

Ecosmart ECO 36 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater Features:

Sleek and compact design with digital output temperature display

ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient

Manufactured in United States

Pipe Fittings:3/4 inch NPT

Required Breaker:4 x 40 A

150 A

