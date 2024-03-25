Camplux’s 18kW tankless electric water heater ‘lowers water heating costs by 60%’ for $290

The official Camplux Amazon storefront is offering its 18kW Tankless Electric Water Heater for $289.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $60 off coupon. Down from its $350 price tag, this model has only seen a handful of discounts since its release in June, most of them only dropping costs by $50 and the greatest among them happening back in September before prices began climbing for the last few months of 2023. Today’s deal comes in as a rare $60 markdown off the going rate and lands as the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $40 above the all-time low from September. The 6kW and 27kW models are also seeing discounts to $100 and $390 respectively.

With this 240V electric water heater you’ll only be waiting for a few seconds before receiving plenty of hot water for your sinks or shower. The low-consumption heating rod “bolsters efficiency up to 99.8%” and requires two 40A breakers, saving you “up to 60% on your water-heating costs” for your home. It features overheating protection, anti-dry heating protection, and water-electricity separation to provide you with a stable and consistent water temperature output. You can find it in either a black or white colorway. You can read more below.

Be sure to also check out the massive ongoing 47% discount on the Ecosmart ECO 36 36kw 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater. It has a 6-gallon capacity and a 3.6 inches by 21 inches by 17 inches size that fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

Camplux 18kW Tankless Electric Water Heater features:

On Demand Endless Hot Water-18kW electric tankless water heater unlike a traditional water heater, you don’t have to wait more than 3 seconds to get plenty of hot water for your shower. Take a shower whenever you like at home and the most crucial thing is to save a lot of time

Fast Heating & Low Consumption- High-efficiency heating rod require 2 x Double-pole 40AMP Breakers to Achieve 240V. Tankless hot water heaters can realize a multi-point water supply in the whole house. Efficiency up to 99.8% and save 60% water heating costs for your home

Safety Protection- The home tankless hot water heater has a good temperature system to provide stable water temperature output with overheating protection, anti-dry heating protection, and water-electricity separation. Protect the safety of you and your family by following the ETL certified standards

Easy Installation & Save Space – The whole house instant water heater without a tank, can be installed on the wall in a central home location. Storage more space in your home. 360° rotation without reset of the knob to regulate the temperature for convenient operation

Important Tips- Ensure the minimum water flow for activation just need 0.66 GPM; Output water temperature is between 80℉& 140℉; Wire gauge 2 x 8AWG; Unit size 17.12″ x 13.12″ x 3.12″; Water connection 3/4″ NPT

