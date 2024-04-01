Ninja’s Detect Kitchen System with power blender and processor hits new $170 low

Amazon is offering the Ninja TB401 Detect Kitchen System Power Blender and Processor Pro for $169.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. Already down from its $230 price tag, it has seen six previous discounts since its release back in September, with five of them repeating the same discount to the former $200 low. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 26% markdown off the going rate that beats out our previous mention by $30 and marks a new all-time low.

This kitchen system is designed to make your meal prep easy and cleanup even easier thanks to its dishwasher-safe plastic design. The blender base provides 1,800W of power and is able to automatically adjust its speed (up to its 10 setting levels) and timing for the smoothest blending results. You’ll receive everything you need to cover whatever recipes you’re planning for your week, with a 72-ounce full-size pitcher for smoothies and frozen drinks, a 64-ounce food processor bowl, a 24-ounce single-serve cup that can alert you when liquids are needed during blending, with multiple blade options and a shredding disc. Head below to learn more.

And with the weather slowly getting back to warmer levels, you can prepare for grilling season by checking out the deals on a collection of wood pellet grills that are on sale at Best Buy. And be sure to also check out the ongoing deals being offered by Walmart on the KingChii Pro 02 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Smoker and Grill that just hit a new all-time low, with other models being offered at discounted rates in the same post as well. And if you’re a lover of smoked food but don’t have the outdoor space to invest in the equipment, check out our recent coverage of the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This “world first” innovation sits atop your kitchen countertop without setting off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry.

Ninja TB401 Detect Kitchen System features:

1800 PEAK WATT MOTOR BASE: Made for powering through the toughest of ingredients.

BLENDSENSE: Ninja’s smartest technology that can automatically adjust speed and time for perfectly smooth results. Innovative dial informs the user what mode the blender is in for a truly user-friendly experience.

72-OZ. FULL-SIZE PITCHER: Great for making large batches of smoothies and frozen drinks for the whole family.

64-OZ. POWER FOOD PROCESSOR BOWL: Use with the single-touch programs for even chopping, smooth purees, and processing up to 2 lbs. of dough. Included feed chute lid & pusher make adding ingredients both simple and safe.

SLICING & SHREDDING DISC: Slice and prep veggies, cheese, and more with ease.

VARIABLE SPEED: Allows for complete manual control of (10) different speed settings*. *Only in Full-Sized Pitcher

24 oz. SINGLE-SERVE CUP: Enjoy your favorite blended drinks in the single-serve cup with spout lid for on-the-go convenience.

LIQUID DETECT: Alerts you when liquid is needed*. *only in Single Serve Cup.

DISHWASHER SAFE: Containers, lids, and blades are all top-rack dishwasher safe.

WHAT’S INCLUDED: 1800 PW Motor Base, 72 oz. Pitcher, 64 oz. Food Processor Bowl with Feed Chute Lid, Total Crushing and Chopping Blade Assembly, 24 oz. Single-Serve Cup & Lid, Hybrid Edge Blade, Chopping Blade, Dough Blade, Slicing/Shredding Disc.

