Weber’s SmokeFire EX4 pellet grill sends notifications to your iPhone at $770 (Save $330)

Spring has officially arrived and as temperatures are slowly rising, many are gearing up for backyard BBQs and cookouts alike. To help you prepare for grilling season, Best Buy is offering the Weber SmokeFire EX4 Wood Fired Pellet Grill for $769.99 shipped. Regularly $1,099, it began 2023 at $999 for the first few months before rising back up to its MSRP and remaining there until August, where it fell to $899. It was during Black Friday sales that we saw it drop to $769 for the first time, and then dropped again to the $695 all-time low during Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate and lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $1 above the penultimate discount and $74 above the all-time low from Christmas.

No need to worry about refilling your propane tanks or hooking up a gas line to this grill, which utilizes wood pellets that produce lower emissions than even charcoal. You’ll have total control over its settings, particularly through its digital control board with an LCD read-out that offers a temperature range of 200 degrees to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and comes with two temperature probes and two flavorizer bars for direct, more consistent heat. Featuring Weber Connect smart technology, you’ll receive real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and even flip/serve notifications while at the grill or on your phone. Its 672-square inches of cooking space can handle your meals for the whole family – a capacity that can handle two large turkeys at once, for example. Head below to learn more.

More Best Buy pellet grill discounts:

And if you’re looking for a portable pellet grill to take along on your next outdoor adventure, check out the Z GRILLS CRUISER 200A Pro Portable Pellet Grill and Smoker. Equipped with upgraded PID controls, this device keeps between its 180-degree to 450-degree temperature range for 8-in-1 functionality: grill, smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, barbecue, and char-grill. It has 202 square-inches of cooking space that holds up to six burgers, 11 hotdogs, or one full rack of ribs at once – even including a meat probe so you won’t have to sit around babysitting your food as it cooks.

Weber SmokeFire EX4 Wood Fired Pellet Grill features:

Sears as well as it smokes with a 200-600°F temperature range.

Weber porcelain-enamel finish helps prevent rusting and cracking.

Large 672 square inches of dual grilling space.

DC powered engine, specially designed to prevent auger jams.

Designed to distribute even heat across the cooking area.

Enhanced grilling performance and new Weber Connect smart features

Includes two meat probes (four probe capacity)

Power source type: Wood Pellet

