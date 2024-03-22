KingChii Pro 02 8-in-1 wood pellet smoker and grill falls to new $239 low (Reg. $500)

Update: Walmart has since dropped the price further to a new all-time low of $239 shipped.

Walmart is offering the KingChii Pro Series 02 Wood Pellet Smoker and Grill for $265.99 shipped. Down from its usual $500 price tag, this model spent 2023 rising and falling in slow increments between $470 and a former $324 low. Today’s deal comes in to take things even further as a massive 47% markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low. This is the absolute lowest we have ever seen for this model, with most sites like Home Depot, Amazon, and smaller third-party retailers all offering it at higher discounted rates of $300 to $400.

No gas or propane needed for this grill, which utilizes wood pellets that produce lower emissions than even charcoal. It offers 8-in-1 functionality, allowing you to BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear, and char-grill. You’ll have total control over its settings, particularly through its dial-in digital control board with an LED read-out that offers a temperature range of 180 degrees to 420 degrees Fahrenheit and its electric ignition paired with the automatic electric feed system maintains a clear flame throughout cooking as well as an optimal level of smoke. It has an 11-pound capacity pellet hopper for longer cooking times and its large cooking capacity is divided into two sections: a 115 square-inch warming area and a 341 square-inch main grill area. It even has wheels to make moving it easier as well as foldable legs, letting you pack it up in the trunk of your car for picnics, tailgates, and camping. Also includes a free rain cover.

More pellet grills and smokers seeing discounts:

And if you’re a lover of smoked food but don’t have the outdoor space to invest in the equipment, check out our recent coverage of the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This “world first” innovation sits atop your kitchen countertop without setting off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry. Or learn about the smaller NutriChef Smart Indoor Smokeless Grill that that reaches temperatures ranging from 100 degrees to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and offers 7 cooking functions: grill, BBQ griddle, air crisp, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. There’s also the NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooling Refrigerator that is still sitting at its all-time low. It provides a stable temperature between 41 degrees and 64 degrees and can house up to 12 bottles while ensuring long-term storage thanks to its built-in circulation, compressor fan, and ventilation grill to maintain your preferred temperature.

KingChii Pro Series 02 Wood Pellet Smoker and Grill features:

PID Intelligent Temperature Control Technology: allows the grill to maintain a stable temperature throughout the grilling process, adapting to the cooking needs of different ingredients.The temperature range is 180-420°F.

Wood Pellet Grill: Gives your grilled food a wood-smoked flavor with a mellow, delicious taste. With D2 feeding technology and liftable straight hopper, it not only saves space, but also can store more wood pellets and ensure the burning time

Multifunctional 8-IN-1: Outdoor BBQ/Bake/Roast/Braise/Smoke/Grill/Sear/Char-grill.Perfect for family and friends gathering, outdoor camping. Meet the needs of multiple people barbecue, party anytime, anywhere in the courtyard.

Huge Capacity: Divided into 115 SQ.IN warming area and 341 SQ.IN main grill area, more convenient to use. 11 lbs large-capacity pellet hopper offers a longer cooking time.

Easy to Move/Store/Clean: Equipped with wheels to move the grill quickly and easily. When you are not using it, it can be placed in the trunk of the car for picnics and camping. At the same time, equipped with removable support frame, easy to clean.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!