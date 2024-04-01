Razer’s latest BlackWidow V4 Mechanical Keyboards hit new all-time lows from $120

Joining a now even lower price on the pro model, Amazon is now offering the first notable price drop on the latest Razer BlackWidow V4 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $139.99 shipped. This model debuted last summer as the mid-range option in the new BlackWidow V4 collection (you’ll find deals on the other two down below). Regularly $170, this is nearly 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal lands as a new Amazon all-time low and the first sizable deal since launch. You’re looking at the the green mechanical clicky switch variant – the silent yellow switch model is yet to see any deals as of right now, but we will keep an eye out. Here’s our launch coverage and head below for more BlackWidow V4 deals and details.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard’s green mechanical switches deliver a 1.9mm actuation point “requiring just 50g of force” alongside 2-sided underglow and per-key lighting via Razer Chroma, and six dedicated macro keys “that can be programmed to preferred playstyle.” The doubleshot molding process is joined by Razer’s multi-function roller and media keys to tweak brightness and volume alongside your usual play, pause, and skip actions. Plus it ships with a magnetic plug leatherette wrist rest too.

As promised above, both of the other two BlackWidow V4 mechanical gaming keyboards are also seeing price drops. The pro variant has now dropped even lower from our last mention and even the entry-level V4 X is seeing a slight discount – both of the deals below are new Amazon all-time lows:

Razer BlackWidow V4 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

With a 1.9mm actuation point requiring just 50g of force, experience the perfect pairing of pressure and response time—for precise inputs with satisfying, tactile feedback. Featuring Razer Chroma RGB per-key lighting and a striking underglow that highlights the keyboard from more angles — sync it with the battlestation and enjoy greater immersion for hundreds of integrated games. Expand the arsenal of commands with a set of easy-access macro keys that can be programmed to peferred playstyle.

