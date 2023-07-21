Razer expands its popular BlackWidow gaming keyboard lineup with new V4/X models from $130

Razer is easily one of the most popular brands in the PC gaming space, and it has just unveiled its new BlackWidow V4 keyboards. Many folks would put its now previous-generation model and other keyboards at or near the top of their best-of lists, and Razer has now introduced its latest with your choice mechanical switch types, all of the Chroma lighting you might need, doubleshot keys, and a magnetic wrist rest for those long gaming sessions. Head below for a closer look at the new Razer BlackWidow V4 keyboards.

New Razer BlackWidow V4 keyboards have landed

The new BlackWidows comes in two flavors; the V4 and V4 X. They deliver similar build quality and functionality, with the V4 featuring a steeper price tag alongside an included magnetic wrist rest and some additional audio transport/playback controls.

You’re looking at double-shot ABS Keycaps using a “molding process to ensure the labeling never wears off while having extra-thick walls to withstand intense gaming.” For both models, you’ll have your choice of in-house tactile clicky Green Switches or linear and silent Yellow Switches.

Yellow Switches: With zero distance between actuation and reset points at 1.2mm and only 45g of force required — enjoy instant, rapid-fire inputs that are just as quiet thanks to built-in sound dampeners.

Green Switches: With a 1.9mm actuation point requiring just 50g of force, experience the perfect pairing of pressure and response time—for precise inputs with satisfying, tactile feedback.

Syncing up with “hundreds of Chroma-integrated games,” Razer multi-color lighting is in full force here, along with an 8000 Hz HyperPolling rate, 2-sided underglow, and per-key lighting:

Featuring Razer Chroma RGB per-key lighting and a striking underglow that highlights the keyboard from more angles — sync it with the battlestation and enjoy greater immersion for hundreds of integrated games.

Now available for purchase at Amazon and elsewhere, the new BlackWidow V4 keyboard comes in at $169.99, and the slightly stripped-down BlackWidow V4 X keyboard carries a $129.99 price tag.

Swing by our dedicated PC gaming hub for all of this weekend’s best price drops to upgrade your battlestation while you’re at it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!