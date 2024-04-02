Set up a 2+ person podcast at 50% off: Focusrite Vocaster interface at $100 all-time low

Focusrite Vocaster Two Podcast Interface

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the Focusrite Vocaster Two Podcast Interface at $99.99 shipped. Focusrite’s latest, dedicated 2-channel podcaster interface released at $250, shortly before we came away impressed after going hands-on. It has since dropped to carry a regular $200 price tag and is now a solid 50% below that. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked. While we are huge fans of the brand’s newer 4th Gen Scarlett audio interfaces, and those are great for podcasting too, the Vocaster models deliver some wonderful features for broadcasting with a guest or two you won’t find on its arguably more music-focused Scarlett boxes. Our review breaks all of that down in detail and you’ll find more below. 

The Focusrite Vocaster Two interface delivers on all of the usual connection options for bringing your mics into your DAW or recording software, and then some. Today’s deal is on the 2-channel model with a dedicated host and guest channel, alongside top-mounted, easily accessible hardware controls you can quickly adjust during the show. You can even wire in a caller with a dedicated phone input. You’ll find some some quick-touch features like podcaster-approved FX to enhance the tone of your voice as well as the auto gain action – “set your level in seconds, just push the button, start talking, and let Auto Gain do the rest.” Again, you can get a complete look at the user experience right here

If you would prefer to side-step the dedicated podcasting model above, the aforementioned 4th Gen Scarlett audio interfaces from the company are an easy recommendation without breaking the bank. They aren’t quite as affordable as today’s lead deal, but they are easily some of the best interfaces in the price range from any brand. We also had a chance to go hands-on with these Focusrite boxes ahead of release, and all of the details are waiting right here

Focusrite Vocaster Two Podcast Interface features:

  • Focusrite Vocaster Two Podcast Interface – USB A-C Cable – (USB Power Supply Not Included) – Focusrite 3 Year Limited Warranty
  • Broadcast quality sound – Get studio sound in seconds from Vocaster’s high quality mic input
  • Over 70dB of gain – Get the best out of any mic, no booster needed
  • Auto Gain – Set your level in seconds, just push the button, start talking, and let Auto Gain do the rest
  • Enhance – Select one of four podcaster-approved presets and reveal the true quality of your voice

Show More Comments