Focusrite intros new Vocaster podcast audio interface with automatic gain and FX features

Focusrite is unveiling its new podcast audio interface lineup today. The Vocaster One and Vocaster Two – alongside a series of studio packs that includes mics, headphones, and accessories – are specifically aimed at content creators and podcasters looking to introduce some sleek lightweight I/O to their production studios. A series of automatic tonal and input level adjustments highlight the feature set here next to the clean designs and rounded form factor. Head below for more details.

New Focusrite Vocaster podcast audio interface

Both of the new podcast audio interfaces from Focusrite deliver some interesting auto-adjustment features to the studio setting. First of which is the Auto Gain, which has users speak into their microphone for 10 seconds before automatically adjusting the input volume at the push of a button. The second of which is known as the Enhance feature, which employs a series of selectable presets to introduce compression and some EQ curves into the recording path to, as the name suggests, enhance the tonal quality of your voice (or whatever else you’re recording). Both of the new Vocaster audio interfaces also deliver quick mute buttons and a loopback feature allowing folks to mix in audio from their connected computer with the mic input signal.

Vocaster One is the entry-level model with a single microphone preamp (phantom power included), main speaker outs, and a headphone jack alongside a pair of large top-mounted control knobs for input gain, headphone level, and more. One of which is flanked by a pair of contextual LED meters that measure various signals depending on what you’re doing at the time.

The Vocaster Two podcast audio interface, as you might imagine, brings all of that and more to the table. It features a pair of mic preamps and headphone outputs alongside dedicated top-mounted control knobs for each. Another major difference separating the Vocaster Two from its slightly less capable sibling is the Bluetooth connectivity. (So, for example, you can easily connect it to your smartphone to call guests into your broadcast.)

Or all bundled up with mics and more

You can also choose to bundle either of the new audio interfaces in the lineup with Focusrite’s Studio Packs. They introduce Focusrite’s Vocaster DM1 dynamic microphone, the cable you’ll need to connect it, and a pair of HP60v studio headphones to the mix on the Vocaster One. The Vocaster Two includes all of this but with the more premium DM14v dynamic microphone and accessories instead.

The Focusrite Vocaster One podcast audio interface goes for $199.99 and the Vocaster Two comes in at $299.99. Both listings are slowly starting to appear on Amazon as we speak.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The Vocaster audio interfaces might not be groundbreaking, but audio interfaces rarely ever are. In most cases, you want something that fits your price range, delivers quality controls, features preamps from a well-known audio brand, and looks great on your desktop. If you ask me, considering the price of admission here, the new Focusrite Vocaster podcast audio interfaces check all of the boxes. Add in the novel (and yet likely quite helpful for some folks) automatic gain input and vocal enhancement features, and you’re looking at a compelling solution for any budding podcast setup.

