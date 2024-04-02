Today’s best iOS app deals: Blown Away Secret of the Wind, About Love and Hate 2, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Tuesday’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals has now been gathered down below. Alongside the App Store offers, we are tracking price drops on Apple’s FineWoven MagSafe wallet, the cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel styles, and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Blown Away: Secret of the Wind, About Love and Hate 2, Return to Monkey Island, Paper Chaser’s, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Return to Monkey Island: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: cards of ijou: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blown Away: Secret of the Wind: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Paper Chaser’s: $4 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: RPG Dragon Prana: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: RPG Asdivine Hearts 2: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: One Eclipse: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SpaceFields: $6 (Reg. $11)

Today’s best game deals: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 13-title collection from $20, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sands of Salzaar: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Elderand: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Star Survivor:Premium: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hot Lap League: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 3: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iMono/Poly: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

Blown Away Secret of the Wind features:

Hendrik is a schlimazel! All he has left is one last hair on his head, and a pair of teleporting shoes. Everything else was blown away by the wind. Let yourself get carried away and find the scattered remains of Hendrik’s house. Charge your batteries and teleport Hendrik through ever-moving levels.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Set up a 2+ person podcast at 50% off: Focusrite Vocast...
BLUETTI’s AC180 portable power station comes with...
Apple’s new HomePod 2 starts from $250 with these...
Save $100 on TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 7 router with LED di...
UGREEN’s Apple Find My AirTag competitor drops to...
Roomba i3+ and Braava Jet m6 robot vacuum and mop bundl...
Razer’s latest BlackWidow V4 Mechanical Keyboards...
HyperX’s flagship pro-grade ProCast XLR streaming...
Load more...
Show More Comments