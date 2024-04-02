Today’s best iOS app deals: Blown Away Secret of the Wind, About Love and Hate 2, more

Tuesday’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals has now been gathered down below. Alongside the App Store offers, we are tracking price drops on Apple’s FineWoven MagSafe wallet, the cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel styles, and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Blown Away: Secret of the Wind, About Love and Hate 2, Return to Monkey Island, Paper Chaser’s, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Return to Monkey Island: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: cards of ijou: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blown Away: Secret of the Wind: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Paper Chaser’s: $4 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: RPG Dragon Prana: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: RPG Asdivine Hearts 2: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: One Eclipse: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SpaceFields: $6 (Reg. $11)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sands of Salzaar: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Elderand: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Star Survivor:Premium: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hot Lap League: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 3: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iMono/Poly: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

Blown Away Secret of the Wind features:

Hendrik is a schlimazel! All he has left is one last hair on his head, and a pair of teleporting shoes. Everything else was blown away by the wind. Let yourself get carried away and find the scattered remains of Hendrik’s house. Charge your batteries and teleport Hendrik through ever-moving levels.

