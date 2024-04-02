Today’s best game deals: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 13-title collection from $20, more

Amazon is now giving folks a chance to land the entire collection of beloved classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games on PS5 today. You can score the official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection down at $19.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is the boxed version that regularly fetches $30 and is now 34% off the going rate to mach the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Switch gamers can score a digital copy on the eShop right now for $23.99, down from $40 – just be sure to grab one of these discounted eShop gift cards first to score an even deeper deal. As you might know from our feature piece, this is the definitive collection of classic Turtles games, including 13 titles in total from the original arcade and NES games to the beloved Turtles in Time from the SNES era right through to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist. You’ll also find online play and couch co-op on select titles, custom button mapping, rewind features for difficult sections, and more. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

