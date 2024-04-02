HyperX’s flagship pro-grade ProCast XLR streaming mic drops to $150 today ($50 off)

After seeing a notable deal land on the brand’s Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse this morning, Amazon is now offering HyperX’s flagship HyperX ProCast Microphone for $149.99 shipped. This model started life at $250 and now carries a regular price at $200. Currently on sale for $180 directly from HyperX, you can score it for $30 less at Amazon today. This XLR solution did drop to $145 once, for one-day during Black Friday last year, but is now otherwise matching the best we have tracked at Amazon. While you can land the brand’s entry-level SoloCast down at $45 or even the QuadCast S with 360-degree lighting at nearly 20% off right now, if you’re looking for the more pro-grade XLR solution, the ProCast is where it’s at. Head below for more details.

The HyperX ProCast is the brand’s most high-end solution, now at $100 under the price it launched at. It features an XLR connection to your interface, a gold-sputtered large diaphragm condenser capsule, and a cardio pickup pattern designed to focus on your voice. The detachable metal pop filter is a nice touch to help reduce plosives and hard s-sounds, and it comes compatible with standard arm and mic stand options.

Much like the USB QuadCast S mentioned above, Razer also unleashed its latest lineup of microphones headlined by the Chroma V3 this year. Completely wrapped in customizable 360-degree Chroma lighting, you can take a deeper dive into this impressive new release as part of our hands-on review right here.

HyperX ProCast Microphone features:

ProCast’s design enables better high-frequency details compared to electret and dynamic mics and improved low-frequency performance. The ProCast requires 48V of phantom power, so connect it via XLR cable to professional interfaces or preamps to start your recording. Simply snap the HyperX Shield to the ProCast’s included anti-shock mount to filter out those plosive puffs of air that result from p sounds. The sleek, unique HyperX design blends form and function, making the ProCast as elegant as it is practical.

