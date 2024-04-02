HyperX’s customizable Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse at $66 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is now offering the wireless HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Gaming Mouse for $65.96 shipped. Regularly $90, this is 27% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It also comes within $6 of the wired version, for comparison. Today’s deal clocks in as the lowest price of the year, coming within less than $6 of last year’s Black Friday all-time low. It has only sold for less than this three times since its initial release at roughly the same time last year as well. Ready to upgrade your battlestation with wireless connectivity and 100 hours of battery life, you can head below for a breakdown of the rest of the feature set.

The Pulsefire Haste 2 features a “solid upper shell” and weighs in at just 61 grams. You’ll find the 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth mode for connectivity options alongside a 26,000 DPI sensor that tracks at speeds up to 650 IPS and a design rated for as many as 100 million clicks. The 100 percent virgin-grade PTFE skates, four pieces of custom residue-free HyperX grips, and the ability to swap to wired mode round out the feature list here. However, you can also leverage the HyperX NGENUITY software to personalize the lighting, set up macros and binds for the six programmable buttons, and customize your DPI settings.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Up to 100 hours of battery life: The Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless gets up to 100 hours of battery life on a full charge, so you’ll spend more time racking up wins, and less time charging on the sidelines.

Easier mouse movement for easier wins: Game at the speed of ultra-light with the Pulsefire Haste 2. Even with a solid upper shell, it weighs just 61g., designed to help you move quicker, game better, and feel less fatigue.

Dual wireless connectivity modes: Use the dongle to connect via 2.4GHz wireless or use Bluetooth Mode to connect to compatible devices.

Incredibly precise HyperX 26K Sensor: Say hello to our HyperX 26K Sensor. It’s capable of up to 26,000 DPI natively and can track at speeds up to 650 IPS. With that level of precision, making clutch plays has never been easier.

Durable, satisfying HyperX Switches: Rated for up to 100 million clicks, HyperX mouse switches provide solid tactile and audible feedback on every satisfying click.

Virgin PTFE skates and custom HyperX Grips: Have ultimate confidence in your control with the smooth effortless glide of 100 percent virgin-grade PTFE skates, and 4 pieces of custom, residue-free HyperX grips to help provide a secure hold.

