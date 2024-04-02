Roomba i3+ and Braava Jet m6 robot vacuum and mop bundle returns to $499 low (Save $401)

Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle for $498.99 shipped. Down from $900, after a year of recurring highs and lows that never dropped under $680 until the tail-end of August, where autumn sales brought with it the first discount under $600. As we went further into fall and winter we saw prices fall lower to $499 during Christmas sales, which has since been a repeating trend since the new year began. Today’s deal comes in as a 45% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $41 and landing it as a return to the all-time low.

The Roomba i3+ EVO offers a premium 3-stage cleaning system with 10 times the suction power compared to the Roomba 600. It learns your home’s layout, creating a smart map as it cleans for the most efficient routes, and through your smartphone you’ll be able to select when and where it tackles messes. It also comes with a dustbin that it can self-empty into, which means you won’t have to worry about emptying anything for up to 60 days at a time. The Braava Jet M6, dubbed the “ultimate robot mop” by its creators, features the same smart mapping navigation technology as the above model, able to tackle sticky stains and grease around your home with its precision jet spray.

More iRobot discounts:

If you’re looking for a robot that can cover both vacuuming and mopping duties by itself, check out our past coverage of the Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop that is currently discounted to $449. It utilizes 4,300Pa of suction power alongside sonic mopping technology that delivers 2,500 vibrations per minute. It also features a self-washing system with hot air drying as well as a 2.1L dustbin that you won’t have to worry about emptying it for up to 60 days. You can also check out our past coverage of the new Yeedi Cube Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Cleaning Station. While it is not discounted to the $500 all-time low anymore, it is now seeing its second official discount to a slightly higher $600 that still saves you $200 on a brand new release. It provides 5,100Pa of suction power, a battery that keeps it going for up to 200 minutes, and also comes with a 2.1L dustbin that holds up to 60 days worth of debris as well as a self-washing system that squeezes out dirty water before drying itself with hot air.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO and Braava Jet m6 Bundle features:

Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, the Roomba i3 plus EVO robot vacuum takes care of stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10x the Power-Lifting Suction. Compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system. Now with IRobot OS, you can choose to set your robot to start cleaning when you leave and stop when you come home, so you only notice the clean, but never the cleaning. The Braava jet m6 robot mops like you would. You can tell it where and when to clean, and Precision Jet Spray helps tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease. Ideal for multiple rooms and larger spaces. Navigates around objects and under furniture. Cleans finished hard floors including hardwood, tile and stone.

