Yeedi’s self-washing Cube robot vacuum and mop with auto-empty station hits new $430 low

The official Yeedi Amazon storefront is offering its Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop for $429.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $70 off coupon. Already down from its usual $700, it has seen only a few discounts since its release back in September, the biggest of which brought costs down to the former $439 low during early Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as the second of the new year, amounting to a combined 37% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $70 and marking a new all-time low. It even beats out Yeedi’s website where it is still listed at its MSRP.

Equipped with 4,300Pa of suction power and a battery that keeps it going for up to 150 minutes, this robot’s sonic mopping technology delivers 2,500 vibrations per minute, while also causing less noise disturbance. It comes with a large 1,000ml water tank that is able to provide a more thorough cleaning experience than more traditional robots. Like other Yeedi models, it is able to differentiate between your floors for appropriate cleaning functions and also features a self-washing system with hot air drying – its built-in scrubber is designed to squeeze out dirty water before drying itself with hot air up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Thanks to its self-emptying system and included 2.1L dustbin, you won’t have to worry about emptying it for up to 60 days.

And for more options check out Anker’s spring sale that will be continuing for two more days and is taking up to $250 off a selection of robot vacuums and mops – some of which have options to include self-empty and auto-cleaning stations. You can also check out our past coverage of the new Yeedi Cube Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Cleaning Station. While it is not discounted to the $500 all-time low anymore, it is now seeing its second official discount to a slightly higher $650 that still saves you $150 on a brand new release. It provides 5,100Pa of suction power, a battery that keeps it going for up to 200 minutes, and also comes with a 2.1L dustbin that holds up to 60 days worth of debris as well as a self-washing system that squeezes out dirty water before drying itself with hot air.

Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop Features:

True all-in-one robot vacuum and mop now brings truly hands-free: yeedi cube incorporates self-emptying, self-washing, and self-drying capabilities into one, brings revolutionary home cleaning experience.

Amazing high efficiency of self-empty system: yeedi cube features a unique L-shaped short tunnel design, which supports 99% dust collection efficieny by only 10 seconds，less noise disturbance, also holds up to 60 days of completely hands-free maintenance.

Self-washing system with hot air drying: yeedi cube creates the built-in scrubber to scrub back and forth with 10N force , then squeeze out dirty water for a thorough clean. Plus, yeedi self-dries the mop with 104°F hot air, keep it not breeds smells and humidity.

Rapid response mode, design for temporary stains : No more extra operations on APP, yeedi especially design a skin-friendly handle on robot, now ou can pick and place yeedi cube to tackle all unexpected stains in time.

